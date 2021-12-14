Church photo book offers insight into Taiwanese history

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





With public interest in Taiwanese history increasing following the success of the TV series Seqalu: Formosa 1867 (斯卡羅) and Gold Leaf (茶金), photographer Nicholas Fan’s (范毅舜) latest photo book hopes to present yet another insight into Taiwanese history.

Titled A Tale of Two Churches — Faith and Love by Dawu Mountain (雙堂記-大武山下的聖堂傳奇), the book showcases photographs of two churches — Wanjin Church, the oldest Catholic church in Taiwan, and Jiaping Church, the first Aboriginal Catholic church in Taiwan.

Established in 1870, Wanjin Church is considered an important site for pilgrimages, Fan said, adding that Wanjin Village is said to be unparalleled by any other in its devotion to Catholicism.

The village’s daily life, action and events revolve around Catholicism, and villagers plan lavish celebrations for Christmas, Easter, White Sunday and the Assumption of Mary, Fan said.

Wanjin Village is like a foreign nation nestled within Taiwan, he said.

Jiaping Church was established close to a century later.

In 1950, Paiwan leader Liu Chun-mei (劉春美) became a devout believer after a child with fever was cured at Wanjin Church, Fan said.

Fan said he was reminded of the opening paragraph of Charles Dickens’ A Tale of Two Cities when considering the two churches, so close in location, yet so disparate in history.

In addition to the two churches, Fan included photographs of the “new” Jiaping Church designed by Father Tu Yung-hsiung (杜勇雄), a Rukai Aborigine.

Fan described Tu’s design, which incorporated elements of Paiwan mythology into Catholicism, as a “grand stage fit for the staging of The Phantom of the Opera.

Jiaping area is where the Paiwan Aborigines’ Kaviyangan Community resides.