Heavy metal pollutants conducive to flu viruses

AIRBORNE POLLUTION: A TMU study found a positive correlation between zinc, chromium and vanadium and influenza viruses, allowing them to survive longer

By Wu Liang-yi / Staff reporter





Three airborne heavy metal pollutants — zinc, chromium and vanadium — could create an environment more favorable to the survival of influenza viruses, a study conducted by Taipei Medical University (TMU) found.

A team led by TMU School of Respiratory Therapy professor Chuang Hsiao-chi (莊校奇) found that the three pollutants are correlated to the survival of flu viruses, after they analyzed samples collected in Taipei from Dec. 24, 2019, to Jan. 13 last year.

The team collected airborne particles in the neighborhood of Taipei’s Changxing Street and Keelung Road, and used polymerase chain reaction tests to analyze influenza virus subtypes A, B and H5.

A woman takes a photograph of the Kaohsiung skyline, which was obscured by smog, on Feb. 2. Photo: CNA

The three heavy metal pollutants can attach to fine particulate matters (PM) and protect their structures, allowing them to survive for a longer period, Chuang said.

While the survival of the viruses is affected by other factors, it is found to have highest correlation to the three heavy metal pollutants, he said.

Zinc is usually generated from vehicle emissions, chromium from industrial chimneys and vanadium from petroleum plants, Chuang said.

The longer a virus stays in the air, the more people are likely to be infected, he said.

About 79 percent of PM2.5 — fine particulate matters measuring 2.5 micrometers — breathed in by a person can reach their upper and lower respiratory tracts, while 45 percent can reach their alveolus epitheliums, he said.

Wearing a mask is the best way to protect patients and healthy people from virus transmission, Chuang said.

Air purifiers are also helpful in filtering PM2.5, he added.

Asked how much PM2.5 and heavy metal pollutants can extend the life of flu viruses, Chuang said that more research is needed to answer the question, as he has only observed a significant correlation between virus survival and the three pollutants.

Asked if fine particulate matter and heavy metal pollutants would also contribute to the survival of SARS-CoV-2, Chuang said it is theoretically plausible.

Many studies have confirmed that the COVID-19 pandemic is more severe in areas with heavier air pollution, although it remains uncertain which particles have a greater impact on coronaviruses, he said.

Chuang’s study was published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials in September.