Green alliance urges support for gas terminal

By Yang Mien-jieh / Staff reporter





The government missed the right time to relocate the third liquefied natural gas terminal project away from off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), the Green Citizens’ Action Alliance on Friday said on Facebook.

However, as the project is instrumental to the nation’s energy transition, construction should go ahead, the group said.

The remarks come just days before voters in a referendum on Saturday can voice their opinion on whether the project should be relocated.

Algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District are pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of an environmental protection group via CNA

The alliance said that during the project’s environmental impact assessment in 2018, it urged the government to propose an alternative to the plan that would protect Datan’s algal reefs without hindering the nation’s energy transition.

Algal reef protection would not have become the subject of a referendum had the government engaged in discussions with environmental groups and experts about an alternative site — such as the Port of Taipei or the Port of Linkou in New Taipei City, the group said.

However, given the need to transition to less environmentally damaging energy generation, people should vote “no” on the referendum question, it said, adding that Taiwan has an urgent need for the gas terminal.

To improve air quality and mitigate global warming, the nation must reduce its reliance on coal-fired power plants and limit carbon emissions, it said.

Meanwhile, Taiwan must increase the share of energy from renewable sources and natural gas, the group added.

Compared with coal-fired plants, gas-fired generators emit less carbon and cause less air pollution, it said.

Promoting renewable sources is key to energy transition in Taiwan and around the world, but it cannot be achieved overnight, it said.

Generating energy from gas is a medium-term solution that has also been adopted by the US, Germany and other countries, it said.

Compared with an earlier plan for a gas terminal proposed by the administration of then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), the government’s plan would minimize the effects on the algal reefs, as the terminal would be built farther away from the coast, it said.

However, the alliance also objected to arguments for the project made by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The group said that the ministry has been instigating panic by warning of potential power shortages.

Increasing the ratio of power generation from gas is part of the transition to a green, low-carbon economy, rather than a means to allow the industry to consume more energy, it said.

If the government does not promote sustainable industrial transformation, building the terminal, or even more terminals, would not solve the issue, the alliance said.

Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政), who initiated the referendum, responded to the suggestion to vote “no” by saying that the alliance’s new position puzzled him.

The group has insisted that there is no power shortage in Taiwan, and has been examining measures for energy saving and transitioning to green energy, Pan said.

He and other environmental groups often consulted the alliance for advice, he said.

He also used to campaign with the alliance’s deputy secretary-general, DPP Legislator Hung Sung-han (洪申翰), he added.

The alliance has disputed many false claims made by the government, such as that more coal would have to be burned if the terminal was not built, he said.

To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the ratio of power generation from gas should not be increased and the government should instead explore how Taiwan can save energy and promote industrial transformation, Pan said.