The government missed the right time to relocate the third liquefied natural gas terminal project away from off the coast of Datan Borough (大潭) in Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), the Green Citizens’ Action Alliance on Friday said on Facebook.
However, as the project is instrumental to the nation’s energy transition, construction should go ahead, the group said.
The remarks come just days before voters in a referendum on Saturday can voice their opinion on whether the project should be relocated.
Photo courtesy of an environmental protection group via CNA
The alliance said that during the project’s environmental impact assessment in 2018, it urged the government to propose an alternative to the plan that would protect Datan’s algal reefs without hindering the nation’s energy transition.
Algal reef protection would not have become the subject of a referendum had the government engaged in discussions with environmental groups and experts about an alternative site — such as the Port of Taipei or the Port of Linkou in New Taipei City, the group said.
However, given the need to transition to less environmentally damaging energy generation, people should vote “no” on the referendum question, it said, adding that Taiwan has an urgent need for the gas terminal.
To improve air quality and mitigate global warming, the nation must reduce its reliance on coal-fired power plants and limit carbon emissions, it said.
Meanwhile, Taiwan must increase the share of energy from renewable sources and natural gas, the group added.
Compared with coal-fired plants, gas-fired generators emit less carbon and cause less air pollution, it said.
Promoting renewable sources is key to energy transition in Taiwan and around the world, but it cannot be achieved overnight, it said.
Generating energy from gas is a medium-term solution that has also been adopted by the US, Germany and other countries, it said.
Compared with an earlier plan for a gas terminal proposed by the administration of then-president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), the government’s plan would minimize the effects on the algal reefs, as the terminal would be built farther away from the coast, it said.
However, the alliance also objected to arguments for the project made by the Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The group said that the ministry has been instigating panic by warning of potential power shortages.
Increasing the ratio of power generation from gas is part of the transition to a green, low-carbon economy, rather than a means to allow the industry to consume more energy, it said.
If the government does not promote sustainable industrial transformation, building the terminal, or even more terminals, would not solve the issue, the alliance said.
Rescue Datan’s Algal Reefs Alliance convener Pan Chong-cheng (潘忠政), who initiated the referendum, responded to the suggestion to vote “no” by saying that the alliance’s new position puzzled him.
The group has insisted that there is no power shortage in Taiwan, and has been examining measures for energy saving and transitioning to green energy, Pan said.
He and other environmental groups often consulted the alliance for advice, he said.
He also used to campaign with the alliance’s deputy secretary-general, DPP Legislator Hung Sung-han (洪申翰), he added.
The alliance has disputed many false claims made by the government, such as that more coal would have to be burned if the terminal was not built, he said.
To achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, the ratio of power generation from gas should not be increased and the government should instead explore how Taiwan can save energy and promote industrial transformation, Pan said.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
HOPE: Wong Chi-huey said an Academia Sinica research center has created a vaccine that has proven in animal trials to protect against various SARS-CoV-2 variants Initial assessments show that existing COVID-19 vaccines are likely to provide a considerable degree of protection against the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2, former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) said on Monday. Although most Omicron cases are mild, the variant still needs to be watched closely, said Wong, who is also president of the Institute of Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBIM). Describing the appearance of the new variant as “worrisome,” he said that more time is needed to understand whether Omicron is more transmissible compared with other variants. There are a small number of severe COVID-19 cases, but it is still not known
‘COMMUNITY SAFE’: The samples taken from the researcher, who was bitten by mice, corresponded with those taken from lab rats, but not with earlier Delta cases, it said Taiwan’s latest local COVID-19 case had likely contracted the virus at work at an Academia Sinica laboratory, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The woman, who is in her 20s, worked as a research assistant at the Genomics Research Center in Taipei’s Nangang District (南港) until Friday last week, where tests on mice using the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 are conducted, the center said. The genome of virus samples taken from her and the genome of the virus tested at the lab were found to correspond, it said. The woman, who lives in New Taipei City, is Taiwan’s first domestic case