People with kidney stones should not procrastinate about seeing a doctor because the condition can cause infections in the kidneys or urinary tract, a Hsinchu-based doctor said.
Many people with kidney stones postpone seeking medical treatment, which is unnecessary and potentially harmful, said Huang Hsien-hsiang (黃賢祥), a urologist at Ton-yen General Hospital.
A male engineer, 42, sought treatment after he experienced severe abdominal pain, Huang said, adding that the man had stones in both kidneys.
Photo: Liao Hsueh-ju, Taipei Times
The man later told doctors that he had found blood in his urine several times, but had delayed seeing a doctor because he was busy at work, Huang added.
A woman in her 40s regularly passed stones in her urine, but postponed seeking treatment until she had a fever and unbearable pain, he said, adding that a stone had obstructed her urinary tract and caused a kidney infection.
Using a next-generation lithotripsy machine from Germany, doctors treated both patients, shattering the stones in about 40 minutes with non-invasive ultrasound, he said, adding that they could return to their normal lives after one day of rest at home.
Research suggests that kidney stones are more prevalent in people with a sedentary lifestyle, including office and service-sector employees, he said.
People with such jobs should pay extra attention to exercise and diet to minimize the risks of kidney disease, he said.
Dehydration and a lack of exercise are linked with kidney stones, as well as excessive consumption of fats, refined carbohydrates, and sugary and salty foods, he said.
