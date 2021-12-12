Cold forecast for north
Slightly cooler weather is forecast for northern Taiwan, and the north and east are likely to receive rain this week, as the nation’s weather is influenced by northeasterly winds, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 15°C to 17°C in northern and northeastern Taiwan today as the wind system strengthens, the bureau said. Temperatures in the affected areas would rise again starting on Tuesday as the winds weaken, but drop again starting on Friday as the winds regain strength, it said. Northern and eastern areas can expect occasional showers over the weekend, as well as between Tuesday and Friday, the bureau said. Other parts of Taiwan would have cloudy to sunny skies throughout next week, it said.
MEDIA
Three TV channels fined
Three TV news channels were on Wednesday each fined NT$200,000 for showing sensitive content involving child abuse without content warnings. The National Communications Commission also issued warnings to two other stations over their coverage of the death of a four-year-old girl. The five stations repeatedly broadcast images related to the child’s abuse by her mother’s partner, which led to her death. In addition to the images, the excessive coverage of the case contravened the Television Programs Classification Handling Regulations (電視節目分級處理辦法), the commission said. The agency fined SET News, Formosa News and TVBS NT$200,000 each, while Era News and Next TV News received warnings. Other news stations also covered the case, but altered the footage or did not repeat it excessively, the commission said, urging TV stations to improve their coverage of sensitive and violent incidents.
SOCIETY
Fishers get donations
A coalition of Taiwanese and foreign government agencies, as well as nonprofit groups, on Friday donated new clothing to migrant fishers in New Taipei City and organized a feast for them.Father Hendrikus Arianto Ukat — an Indonesian priest at Taipei’s Saint Christopher’s Church who is a member of Stella Maris, the largest ship-visiting network in the world — said the “unique” event was organized by Catholic churches, the Buddhist Compassion Relief Tzu Chi Foundation, the Fisheries Agency and the Indonesian Economic and Trade Office in Taipei. Migrant fishers face tough conditions as they work long shifts without overtime pay, and while on duty, cannot rest in a comfortable place. Workforce Development Agency Cross-Border Workforce Management Division deputy head Paul Su (蘇裕國) said the lack of overtime pay is one of the main issues migrant fishers face. Fishers who face undue conditions should report them the 1955 government hotline, Su said.
POLITICS
Chu vows cross-strait peace
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) vowed to continue the party’s efforts in pursuing peaceful ties across the Taiwan Strait in a prerecorded speech to the Straits Forum in Xiamen, China, yesterday. Chu said that based on years of exchanges across the Strait, he would abide by the KMT’s regulations and platform to push for peaceful cross-strait development. Chu urged the leaders on both sides to keep people’s well-being in mind as they conduct exchanges. He also proposed that both sides work together on climate change, including reducing carbon emissions, and strive for economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
MORE STABILITY: China does not recognize same-sex unions, but the Judicial Yuan proposed prioritizing Taiwan’s marriage law if the national laws differ for each partner Same-sex marriages involving a Chinese spouse might soon be recognized, as the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it plans to amend cross-strait regulations to conform with an amendment looking to recognize all international same-sex marriages. Although marriage equality was legalized in 2019, the law only allows for marriages in which both partners are from countries that recognize their union. The Judicial Yuan in January proposed amendments that would recognize all international same-sex marriages involving a Taiwanese national, although the changes, if passed by the legislature, would not cover Chinese partners. To bring cross-strait law in line with the proposed changes and ensure