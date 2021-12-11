The legislature yesterday approved an additional NT$159.893 billion (US$5.76 billion) of funding for COVID-19 relief and prevention — NT$170 million less than the Cabinet’s proposal of NT$160 billion.
Approved by the Cabinet in September, the additional funds are to be allocated to COVID-19 prevention and control, and financial relief, including stimulus spending.
However, following the completion of the legislature’s review on Wednesday, the proposed funding was cut by NT$170 million.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
COVID-19 prevention and control — including enhancing testing capacity, establishing screening stations, amd mass vaccination programs, opening COVID-19 consultation hotlines and procuring medication for treatment of patients — is to be allocated NT$18.9 billion, a supplementary budget plan from the Directorate-General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) showed.
A further NT$141.1 billion would fund the Quintuple Stimulus Voucher program, several secondary voucher programs and emergency relief funding to help spur a domestic economic recovery, the DGBAS said.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lai Shyh-bao (賴士葆) proposed cutting the budget because the cost of printing the vouchers was lower than anticipated and several hundred thousand people are expected to not claim their vouchers.
Funds for the Ministry of Economic Affairs were reduced by NT$100 million, while KMT Legislator Sandy Yeh (葉毓蘭) proposed cutting NT$4 million of funds from the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s budget.
However, Yeh urged the ministry to expand its testing capacity, improve vaccine research and bolster the protection of personal information collected by its SMS contact tracing system.
The special budget for COVID-19 response is capped at NT$840 billion, in accordance with an amendment to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例).
The first four rounds of funding have totaled NT$679.4 billion.
With the addition of the current round of funding, proposed to help deal with the aftermath of a domestic COVID-19 outbreak in May, the total amount of the special budget has reached NT$839 billion.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
MORE STABILITY: China does not recognize same-sex unions, but the Judicial Yuan proposed prioritizing Taiwan’s marriage law if the national laws differ for each partner Same-sex marriages involving a Chinese spouse might soon be recognized, as the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it plans to amend cross-strait regulations to conform with an amendment looking to recognize all international same-sex marriages. Although marriage equality was legalized in 2019, the law only allows for marriages in which both partners are from countries that recognize their union. The Judicial Yuan in January proposed amendments that would recognize all international same-sex marriages involving a Taiwanese national, although the changes, if passed by the legislature, would not cover Chinese partners. To bring cross-strait law in line with the proposed changes and ensure