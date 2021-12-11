Campaigning is allowed on the day of referendums

By Wu Su-wei and Jonathan Chin / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Central Election Commission (CEC) yesterday said that campaigning would be allowed on the day of referendums on Saturday next week, but warned that anyone disrupting the vote would be prosecuted by election and law enforcement officials.

On the ballot are questions related to banning imports of pork containing traces of ractopamine, a leanness-enhancing additive, relocating a liquefied natural gas terminal project to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), restarting construction of the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮) and holding referendums alongside elections.

Article 43 of the Referendum Act (公民投票法) prohibits disturbing, making noise or inducing others to vote or not vote within 30m of a polling station, CEC Chairman Chen Chao-chien (陳朝建) told a news conference in Taipei.

Central Election Commission Chairman Chen Chao-chien speaks at the commission’s offices in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Wu Shu-wei, Taipei Times

People engaging in such behavior after receiving a warning could face a sentence of up to a year in prison or a fine of no more than NT$15,000, Chen said.

In addition, Article 147 of the Criminal Code states that interfering with or causing a disruption during an election is a crime punishable by a sentence of up to two years in prison or a NT$15,000 fine, he said.

Although voting on the four referendum questions was delayed due to a local outbreak of COVID-19, eligibility to vote is limited to those who were 18 or older on the original voting day of Aug. 28, he said.

That means people who turned 18 after Aug. 28 would not be allowed to cast votes, he said.

Article 29 of the Referendum Act states that more than one-quarter of the electorate must vote yes to pass a referendum, Chen said.

The CEC has been cooperating with household registration authorities nationwide to make a preliminary determination that one-quarter of the electorate was 19,882,378 people as of Aug. 8, he said.

That is subject to change and a final figure is to be announced on Tuesday, he added.