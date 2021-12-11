President touts rights role as she presents award

HUMAIRA RESULI: For the past 20 years, she has fought for the rights of women in Afghanistan, Tsai Ing-wen said of the founder of the Women for Justice Organization

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwan is determined and capable of a significant role in advancing democracy and human rights globally, President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) said on International Human Rights Day yesterday while congratulating the winner of a Taiwan-sponsored award.

“We will continue to share experiences with our friends around the world, and spread our values of freedom and democracy to enrich the lives of people everywhere,” Tsai said in a video to congratulate Women for Justice Organization founder Humaira Resuli for winning the Asia Democracy and Human Rights Award.

Established by the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy, the award is presented every year to honor people or organizations who have demonstrated long-term commitment and outstanding leadership in peacefully advancing democracy or human rights in Asia.

“Having once lived in Pakistan as a refugee, Rasuli has for the past 20 years stood on the front lines of the women’s rights movement in Afghanistan, and is herself a renowned human rights lawyer and trauma counselor,” Tsai said.

Even amid instability in Afghanistan, she has never shied away from adversity, and has demonstrated remarkable resilience in her pursuit of legal reform, including advocating for laws that protect women’s rights and seeking dignity for victims of violence, she said.

Her bravery and persistence have “earned her widespread respect,” she said.

The path to democracy and safeguarding human rights has never been easy, but Taiwan endured years of authoritarian rule and understands how important it is to strengthen its democracy, Tsai said.

“Taiwanese are committed to freedom and democracy, and to our way of life defined by these values,” she said.

The first award was presented in 2006.

The ceremony was held virtually this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.