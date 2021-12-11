There is no obligation for Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) to resign over Nicaragua switching recognition to Beijing, Presidential Office spokesman Xavier Chang (張惇涵) quoted President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) as saying yesterday.
Wu and the diplomatic corps should not be faulted for China’s efforts to poach Taiwan’s diplomatic allies, Chang said.
The remarks came after Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus convener Alex Fai (費鴻泰) earlier in the day called for Wu to “recognize when his time is due” after six nations have broken diplomatic ties with Taiwan during his time as foreign minister.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Wu started in the position on Feb. 26, 2018, with the Dominican Republic and Burkina Faso switching recognition from Taiwan to China in April and May that year and El Salvador three months later.
In 2019, the Solomon Islands and Kiribati switched recognition on Sept. 16 and 20 respectively.
It is a disgrace to the people of the Republic of China (ROC) and the country that a minister whose tenure has seen six countries sever diplomatic ties with Taiwan remains in the position, Fai said.
If Wu remains as minister, the future of the ROC is evident, Fai said.
Using an analogy of red-eye flights taxing pilots, Fai said that Wu should consider “taking a rest” after six years as head of the ministry.
Separately, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that Nicaragua breaking ties was due to Chinese countermeasures against Taiwan’s participation in the US-hosted Summit for Democracy this week.
Lo did not elaborate on the causal relationship beyond the fact that China had not been invited to the summit.
Lo said he regretted the ending of diplomatic relations with the Central American nation and hoped that the ministry would make every effort to consolidate ties with other allies.
New Power Party Legislator Claire Wang (王婉諭) thanked the nation’s frontline diplomatic corps for their hard work, as international diplomacy has never been an easy job.
However, the ministry should closely monitor rumors about the Vatican, Honduras and other nations with diplomatic ties with Taiwan facing pressure from Beijing, Wang said.
Additional reporting by Yang Chen-yu and CNA
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
MORE STABILITY: China does not recognize same-sex unions, but the Judicial Yuan proposed prioritizing Taiwan’s marriage law if the national laws differ for each partner Same-sex marriages involving a Chinese spouse might soon be recognized, as the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it plans to amend cross-strait regulations to conform with an amendment looking to recognize all international same-sex marriages. Although marriage equality was legalized in 2019, the law only allows for marriages in which both partners are from countries that recognize their union. The Judicial Yuan in January proposed amendments that would recognize all international same-sex marriages involving a Taiwanese national, although the changes, if passed by the legislature, would not cover Chinese partners. To bring cross-strait law in line with the proposed changes and ensure