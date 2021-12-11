Drinking water filtered by household units of an unnamed brand contained 47 times more methylene chloride than the legal limit, an academic on Thursday told a news conference in Taipei hosted by New Power Party (NPP) Chairwoman Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華).
Lin Chi-tsan (林啟燦), director of National Kaohsiung University of Science and Technology’s Center of Environmental Analysis Services, said that stronger regulations on water filters are necessary to prevent the sale of substandard equipment.
The WHO has linked methylene chloride — also known as dichloromethane — to cancer and the Environmental Protection Administration considers it a toxic pollutant, Chen and Lin said.
Student researchers conducting routine tests at the center detected a methylene chloride concentration of 697 micrograms per liter in water filtered with an unnamed high-end brand household unit, Lin said.
The legal limit is 20 micrograms per liter, he added.
To verify the results, the team tasked international testing service provider SGS with testing two other units of the same model, he said.
The Swiss-owned firm found that water previously deemed free of methylene chloride contained 940 micrograms per liter of the substance after filtration, Lin said.
Chen said she convened a meeting with officials from multiple agencies after receiving Lin’s report.
However, the officials told her that none of the agencies could enforce regulations on water quality from filter units, she said.
The officials told her that they could only fine the manufacturer for making false statements when advertising the product, Chen said.
The Consumer Protection Committee should draft regulations on filter units that include enforcement mechanisms and testing requirements for all products on the market, she said.
Consumer Protection Office senior consumer ombudsman Wang Te-ming (王德明) said that the committee would hold a meeting on the issue before the Lunar New Year holidays start on Feb. 12, with the aim of designating an agency in charge of enforcing regulations.
NBA player Enes Kanter Freedom has taken to social media to urge Jeremy Lin (林書豪) to “stand with Taiwan” and stop taking “dirty Chinese Communist Party money.” “Haven’t you had enough of that Dirty Chinese Communist Party money feeding you to stay silent?” Freedom wrote on Facebook and Twitter on Sunday. The 29-year-old Boston Celtics center, who took a new surname when he became a US citizen on Monday last week, urged Lin: “Stand with Taiwan! Stop bowing to money & the Dictatorship.” Lin, a US citizen of Taiwanese descent who last year obtained a Taiwanese passport, has not responded to Freedom. Lin is
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
Toads are a symbol of prosperity and good fortune in Taiwan, but the unexpected discovery of an invasive species has officials and environmentalists scrambling to contain their spread. With flashlights in hand and shielded by protective gloves, dozens of volunteers from the Taiwan Amphibian Conservation Society worked through the night searching rice fields and vegetable plots for their quarry — the cane toad. There should be no reason for these large and highly toxic amphibians to exist in Caotun (草屯), a township in the foothills of the central mountain range. Cane toads are indigenous to South and Central America, and while they have
MORE STABILITY: China does not recognize same-sex unions, but the Judicial Yuan proposed prioritizing Taiwan’s marriage law if the national laws differ for each partner Same-sex marriages involving a Chinese spouse might soon be recognized, as the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) yesterday said it plans to amend cross-strait regulations to conform with an amendment looking to recognize all international same-sex marriages. Although marriage equality was legalized in 2019, the law only allows for marriages in which both partners are from countries that recognize their union. The Judicial Yuan in January proposed amendments that would recognize all international same-sex marriages involving a Taiwanese national, although the changes, if passed by the legislature, would not cover Chinese partners. To bring cross-strait law in line with the proposed changes and ensure