Police repatriate murder suspect who fled to China

Staff writer, with CNA





A murder suspect who fled to China hours after allegedly gunning down a man in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) on Nov. 22 has been extradited to Taiwan.

The suspect, identified by local media as Huang Yung-chun (黃泳群), on Wednesday landed at Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport) and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital after having an epileptic fit.

Authorities said Huang would be turned into the custody of the New Taipei City police department for questioning after recuperating.

Police officers accompany Huang Yung-chun, center, the suspect in a New Taipei City shooting, on a flight from Xiamen to Taipei on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

Huang is wanted over the murder of a 45-year-old man, identified by his surname, Ho (何), in the early hours of Nov. 22.

Two gunshot wounds were found on the left side of Ho’s neck. Officers recovered four shell casings at the scene.

Huang is the main suspect in the case after surveillance cameras showed him fleeing from the crime scene in a silver car.

The vehicle was found abandoned at a mall parking lot in Sindian later the same day.

Additional surveillance footage showed that Huang attempted to evade police by changing clothes several times, starting at the Sindian mall, where he took a taxi to the Taipei MRT’s Longshan Temple Station.

He again changed clothes and took another taxi to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, where he boarded a plane bound for Xiamen, China.

After confirming Huang’s whereabouts, authorities contacted China to have the suspect extradited to Taiwan.

On Tuesday, China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) confirmed that Huang would be repatriated to Taiwan from Xiamen.

Xiamen authorities immediately launched an investigation on Nov. 23 after learning about the incident from Taiwanese media reports, Ma said.

Huang had confessed to the crime after he was interrogated by Chinese authorities while undergoing a mandatory 14-day quarantine, Ma added.

Taiwan and China in 2009 signed an agreement on jointly fighting cross-strait crime and providing judicial assistance. Beijing has repatriated wanted criminals to Taiwan in the past based on this agreement.

On Wednesday, agents from Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau arrived in Xiamen to take custody of Huang.

Huang reportedly began having an epileptic seizure shortly after landing in Taipei and before he was turned over to New Taipei City police.

An interview is to be conducted by videoconference after Huang has recovered to determine whether he will be detained, prosecutors said.