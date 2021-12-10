Domestic violence has become more pervasive in Taiwan over the past decade, with 88,000 cases recorded last year, a government report released on Tuesday last week showed.
The number of domestic violence cases reported to police increased from 66,000 in 2016 to 88,000 last year, said the report, which was released by the Academy for the Judiciary following its study of crime trends and victim protection services.
Citing an analysis by the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the report said that a lot of children and elderly people were the targets of domestic violence over the past decade.
While the proportion of females who were targeted in sex-related crimes in Taiwan had been dropping by 25 percent per year on average over the past decade, the downward trend was reversed last year, the report said.
The number of female victims of sexual violence — those “subjected to sexual misconduct and offenses against morality” — increased last year by 24.2 percent from a year earlier, it said.
While violent crimes have dropped in the past 10 years, fraud and cybercrimes have showed no significant decline, it said.
The issue of domestic violence has been highlighted over the past week, after the former boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was detained for allegedly assaulting her and locking her in a New Taipei City hotel room for two days.
One in five women in Taiwan have been subjected to physical or mental abuse, as indicated by its survey on intimate partner violence, the ministry said.
The ministry’s survey found that 19.62 percent of women aged 18 to 74 have been subjected to abuse by an intimate partner, with the most common form being emotional abuse (16.76 percent), followed by physical violence (7.97 percent), financial exploitation (7.2 percent), sexual abuse (4.85 percent), and stalking or harassment (4.8 percent), it said.
