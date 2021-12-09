Minister Without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳) is to represent Taiwan by delivering a statement from the nation at US President Joe Biden’s Summit for Democracy, a virtual forum that begins today.
Tang is to deliver the prerecorded statement at the summit, which takes place today and tomorrow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.
Tang, who is responsible for digital issues, is also to participate in a group panel discussion on the topic “Countering Digital Authoritarianism and Affirming Democratic Values,” the ministry added.
Photo: Lee Hsin-fang, Taipei Times
She would join US Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power in the discussion, and share Taiwan’s experiences in digital governance and combating the COVID-19 pandemic, it said.
Two non-governmental organizations from Taiwan — the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and the Taiwan Association for Human Rights — would participate in working group discussions at the summit, the ministry added.
Biden said he organized the summit to “renew democracy at home and confront autocracies abroad.”
The US Department of State said in a news release that the summit would have three themes: “defending against authoritarianism, fighting corruption and promoting respect for human rights.”
“The summit will provide a platform for leaders to announce both individual and collective commitments, reforms and initiatives to defend democracy and human rights at home and abroad,” the agency said.
Taiwan was among 110 delegations invited to the summit, a list released last month by the agency showed.
Taiwan was invited because it can make meaningful contributions to the summit’s themes, a senior US official said on condition of anonymity on Tuesday.
Washington sees Taiwan as a “global leader in developing best practices for safeguarding against disinformation, and then the use of emerging technology to make governance more transparent and responsive,” the official added.
