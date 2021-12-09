Slovak delegation visits science park, inks two MOUs

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





A Slovak delegation yesterday visited agencies affiliated with the Ministry of Science and Technology at the Hsinchu Science Park (新竹科學園區) and signed two memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

Led by Slovak Second State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy Karol Galek, the 43-person delegation arrived in Taiwan on Sunday.

On Monday, the group attended the first session of the Taiwanese-Slovak Commission on Economic Cooperation hosted by National Development Council Minister Kung Ming-hsin (龔明鑫) and a dinner hosted by Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮).

The front entrance of the Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute is pictured in Hsinchu on Jan. 30, 2019. Photo: CNA

On Tuesday, Galek took a group of 13 people to meet with Minister of Science and Technology Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠), who expected that Taiwan and Slovakia would expand cooperation on quantum technology research, the science ministry said.

The Executive Yuan on Thursday last week announced a plan to allocate NT$8 billion (US$288.37 million) over the next five years to the development of quantum technology and talent, which would involve the science ministry, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Academia Sinica, it said.

During his trip to Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania in October, Wu Tsung-tsong visited the Slovak Academy of Sciences and met with the academy’s Research Center for Quantum Information head Vladimir Buzek, who demonstrated the EU’s first quantum communications network, between Vienna and Bratislava, it said.

Department of Engineering and Technologies Director-General Li Chih-peng (李志鵬) on Tuesday briefed the delegation on Taiwan’s experiences in developing its semiconductor industry, it added.

Yesterday, the delegation visited agencies affiliated with the science ministry: the Hsinchu Science Park Administration Bureau, the National Space Organization (NSPO) and the Taiwan Semiconductors Research Institute at the science park.

They were received by Hsinchu Science Park Administration Bureau Director Wayne Wang (王永壯) and Acting National Applied Research Laboratories President Lin Bou-wen (林博文).

During a meeting at the science park, Galek said that Taiwan’s electronics industry is a global leader and a good model for Slovakia, while expressing the hope that the two nations would cooperate on technology and start-up incubation, the bureau said in a news release.

The bureau said that it signed an MOU with Slovakia’s Technical University of Kosice to boost personnel and technical exchanges, and the science ministry said that the Slovak Space Office signed an MOU with the NSPO.