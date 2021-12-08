The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) yesterday condemned the Burmese military for using legal measures to persecute democracy advocates, after civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to two years in prison.
Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, was on Monday sentenced to four years in prison on charges of incitement and breaking COVID-19 rules, but the junta leaders reduced it to a two-year term of detention in her current location.
Detained by the military since a coup on Feb. 1, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate faces a series of other charges that could lead to decades in prison.
In Taipei, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) expressed concern over Myanmar’s political situation and social turbulence.
Since the Burmese military seized power in February, it has been using deadly weapons to suppress demonstrators, leading to deaths of ordinary citizens and dealing a serious blow to the country’s economic and social development, Ou said.
While many countries in the Indo-Pacific region and ASEAN had urged different parties in Myanmar to pursue peaceful negotiations, the Burmese military has never responded to their calls, she added.
As a member of the international community and a nation that values peace, democracy and freedom, Taiwan strongly condemns Myanmar’s repeated use of violence against citizens and legal measures to persecute democracy advocates, Ou said.
Ou reiterated a call for the Burmese military to stop using force to solve disputes, urging it to seek peaceful and rational dialogue, and restore democracy.
Taiwan will continue to support international efforts to restore democracy and protect human rights in Myanmar, and hopes that other countries would jointly restrain the Burmese military through the efforts of international organizations and dialogue, she said.
In a statement on Monday, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet said Aung San Suu Kyi’s guilty verdict was the result of a “sham trial” by a military-controlled court, calling for her release.
The verdict against her “will only deepen rejection of the coup,” Bachelet said.
“It will harden positions when what is needed is dialogue and a peaceful, political settlement of this crisis,” she said.
Bachelet expressed concern that the developments in Myanmar risk further exacerbating tensions and violence.
Since the coup, the Burmese military has arbitrarily detained more than 10,000 of its opponents, including Aung San Suu Kyi, Burmese President Win Myint and numerous members of the National League for Democracy, with at least 175 reportedly having died in custody, the statement said.
