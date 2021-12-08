Three mayors mum on presidential run

NEXT STOP? Hou You-yi had everyone at a forum wondering when he said he knew Ko Wen-je and Cheng Wen-tsan are leaving in about a year and that he might also leave

By Lee I-chia / Staff reporter





Brushing off rumors about presidential aspirations, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) yesterday told a forum that they are only focused on their current duties and working hard every day.

The three mayors were invited to the Global Views Leaders Forum in Taipei yesterday morning to speak on the theme of “urban disease prevention in the Taipei-New Taipei City-Taoyuan metropolitan area.”

The three mayors of northern Taiwan were asked to share their experiences in leading the city government and residents in fighting a local COVID-19 outbreak. The three cities were the hardest hit by an outbreak earlier this year.

From right, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je, New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan attend a forum in Taipei yesterday. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

Ko said the strategies for fighting COVID-19 need to be based on science and expertise, and that the next challenge is how to revive and transform the economy after the crisis.

Taiwan must be prepared to face bigger challenges, such as extreme climate, US-China relations, economic inequality and inflation, he added.

“There are no winners in fighting the pandemic, only losers, but we must remember how to win next time,” Hou said, adding that disease prevention is like fighting a battle, and forming a joint regional defense coalition is crucial.

Hou added that future challenges include climate change, reducing carbon emissions and pushing forward for a sustainable environment.

Cheng said teamwork is needed to fight COVID-19, not only among the three cities, as they are one big community, but also between the central and local governments.

While there is no absolute effective disease prevention strategy, the three cities or even the entire nation must have a consistent policy when facing challenges, he added.

Toward the end of the session, after the mayors were each asked how they view the other two mayors, the host asked them if they wanted to run for president in 2024.

“My philosophy is to work hard and be happy every day,” Ko said.

As his motto is “hold good thoughts and do my best,” Ko said he tries to do his best in everything he does, and leave the rest to fate.

Hou said he worked as policeman for 40 years — a job that involves people dying any time — so like a doctor of internal medicine, as Ko had earlier described himself, he hopes to listen to people’s heartbeat and keep them breathing.

Hou added that his duty is to fulfill the demands of the people.

No one knows what the future will be like, and it is up to the public to decide, he said.

Cheng said he has one year until his mayoral term ends, but there are many things he still wanted to complete, so he would seize every moment and do his best.

Hou was asked by reporters to elaborate on his remark that “I am happy to be sitting here among the three, although I know two will be leaving in a little more than one year, I might also leave.”

Ko and Cheng are serving their second term as mayors, while Hou is in his first term.

Hou said he only meant that everyone should cherish every moment of every day and try to do their best in everything they do, because everyone will eventually step down from their post one day, so as people age and the environment changes with time, he will continue to fulfill his duties as a mayor.