Brushing off rumors about presidential aspirations, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲), New Taipei City Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) and Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) yesterday told a forum that they are only focused on their current duties and working hard every day.
The three mayors were invited to the Global Views Leaders Forum in Taipei yesterday morning to speak on the theme of “urban disease prevention in the Taipei-New Taipei City-Taoyuan metropolitan area.”
The three mayors of northern Taiwan were asked to share their experiences in leading the city government and residents in fighting a local COVID-19 outbreak. The three cities were the hardest hit by an outbreak earlier this year.
Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times
Ko said the strategies for fighting COVID-19 need to be based on science and expertise, and that the next challenge is how to revive and transform the economy after the crisis.
Taiwan must be prepared to face bigger challenges, such as extreme climate, US-China relations, economic inequality and inflation, he added.
“There are no winners in fighting the pandemic, only losers, but we must remember how to win next time,” Hou said, adding that disease prevention is like fighting a battle, and forming a joint regional defense coalition is crucial.
Hou added that future challenges include climate change, reducing carbon emissions and pushing forward for a sustainable environment.
Cheng said teamwork is needed to fight COVID-19, not only among the three cities, as they are one big community, but also between the central and local governments.
While there is no absolute effective disease prevention strategy, the three cities or even the entire nation must have a consistent policy when facing challenges, he added.
Toward the end of the session, after the mayors were each asked how they view the other two mayors, the host asked them if they wanted to run for president in 2024.
“My philosophy is to work hard and be happy every day,” Ko said.
As his motto is “hold good thoughts and do my best,” Ko said he tries to do his best in everything he does, and leave the rest to fate.
Hou said he worked as policeman for 40 years — a job that involves people dying any time — so like a doctor of internal medicine, as Ko had earlier described himself, he hopes to listen to people’s heartbeat and keep them breathing.
Hou added that his duty is to fulfill the demands of the people.
No one knows what the future will be like, and it is up to the public to decide, he said.
Cheng said he has one year until his mayoral term ends, but there are many things he still wanted to complete, so he would seize every moment and do his best.
Hou was asked by reporters to elaborate on his remark that “I am happy to be sitting here among the three, although I know two will be leaving in a little more than one year, I might also leave.”
Ko and Cheng are serving their second term as mayors, while Hou is in his first term.
Hou said he only meant that everyone should cherish every moment of every day and try to do their best in everything they do, because everyone will eventually step down from their post one day, so as people age and the environment changes with time, he will continue to fulfill his duties as a mayor.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without