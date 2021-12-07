The Taipei Blood Center yesterday opened a blood donation station in the underground East Metro Mall near the Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT Station in the hope of attracting younger donors.
The new facility aims to collect more than 30,000 bags of blood a year, said executive officer Wei Sheng-tang (魏昇堂) of the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation, which runs five blood donation centers across Taiwan, including the Taipei facility.
During the inauguration ceremony, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said that while middle-aged people are the largest group of blood donors in the nation, she hopes that placing the new center in a popular location would make donating blood fashionable enough to attract young people.
Photo: CNA
East Metro Mall is between the Zhongxiao Fuxing and Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT stations. The new center would be open from 11am to 7pm every day, the foundation said.
It replaces the Zhongxiao blood donation bus, which was decommissioned on April 29 last year after more than two decades of service in Taipei’s Daan District (大安).
The bus collected about 30,000 bags of blood a year, which amounts to more than 20,000 visits by donors, Wei told yesterday’s inauguration event.
He expressed hope that the new facility would encourage donors to return, while also attracting more young people to roll up their sleeves.
“Come to donate blood before heading home by metro,” he said.
Foundation public relations director Li Lei (黎蕾) said that although the COVID-19 outbreak is waning in Taiwan, the volume of blood donated has often been under the safety level, which is at least eight days of reserves.
According to the foundation, seven to 10 days of reserves is considered a safe level, while four to seven days is low and under four days constitutes an urgent shortage.
There are 7.3 days of blood reserves across Taiwan, foundation data show.
Among the five foundation-run blood centers in Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, blood reserves were lowest at the Hsinchu and Taipei centers at 5.6 days and 6.9 days respectively, the data show.
At the Taipei Blood Center, reserves of type A blood were down to 5.9 days, while those of type O were at 6.6 days, type AB at eight days and type B at 8.4 days, the data show.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
A COVID-19 vaccine trial carried out in Taiwan has found that a combination of the AstraZeneca and the locally developed Medigen vaccines is more effective than two doses of AstraZeneca, the research team said on Saturday. The trial, which was initiated by Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, examined 100 people aged 22 to 62 divided into two groups: One group was vaccinated with two AstraZeneca doses, while the other received a first dose of AstraZeneca and a second dose of Medigen, team leader Chen Chih-jung (陳志榮) said. The geometric mean titers (GMTs) of neutralizing antibodies in the mix-and-match group after 10 days were
DEMOCRATIC VALUES: The premier of Malaita said formal recognition is likely if the prime minister is ousted after last month’s China-related violence The head of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands said the country would likely switch diplomatic ties back to Taiwan if the prime minister is ousted from his post following next week’s no-confidence vote, after looting and violent protests shook the capital city last month. Malaita Premier Daniel Suidani yesterday said he thinks that the Solomon Islands should partner with Taiwan because they share democratic values. Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare angered many in 2019, particularly leaders of Malaita, when he cut the country’s diplomatic ties with Taiwan to recognize China instead. Suidani said the switch was done without