Blood donation center aims to attract young donors

CNA, with staff writer





The Taipei Blood Center yesterday opened a blood donation station in the underground East Metro Mall near the Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT Station in the hope of attracting younger donors.

The new facility aims to collect more than 30,000 bags of blood a year, said executive officer Wei Sheng-tang (魏昇堂) of the Taiwan Blood Services Foundation, which runs five blood donation centers across Taiwan, including the Taipei facility.

During the inauguration ceremony, Taipei Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) said that while middle-aged people are the largest group of blood donors in the nation, she hopes that placing the new center in a popular location would make donating blood fashionable enough to attract young people.

A new blood donation facility opened by the Taipei Blood Center stands in the East Metro Mall near the Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT Station in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

East Metro Mall is between the Zhongxiao Fuxing and Zhongxiao Dunhua MRT stations. The new center would be open from 11am to 7pm every day, the foundation said.

It replaces the Zhongxiao blood donation bus, which was decommissioned on April 29 last year after more than two decades of service in Taipei’s Daan District (大安).

The bus collected about 30,000 bags of blood a year, which amounts to more than 20,000 visits by donors, Wei told yesterday’s inauguration event.

He expressed hope that the new facility would encourage donors to return, while also attracting more young people to roll up their sleeves.

“Come to donate blood before heading home by metro,” he said.

Foundation public relations director Li Lei (黎蕾) said that although the COVID-19 outbreak is waning in Taiwan, the volume of blood donated has often been under the safety level, which is at least eight days of reserves.

According to the foundation, seven to 10 days of reserves is considered a safe level, while four to seven days is low and under four days constitutes an urgent shortage.

There are 7.3 days of blood reserves across Taiwan, foundation data show.

Among the five foundation-run blood centers in Taipei, Hsinchu, Taichung, Tainan and Kaohsiung, blood reserves were lowest at the Hsinchu and Taipei centers at 5.6 days and 6.9 days respectively, the data show.

At the Taipei Blood Center, reserves of type A blood were down to 5.9 days, while those of type O were at 6.6 days, type AB at eight days and type B at 8.4 days, the data show.