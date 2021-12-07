Tainan law enforcement officials on Wednesday shared some warning signs of abusive relationships after allegations that Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was assaulted by her partner.
The Chinese-language Mirror Media on Tuesday last week reported that Kao had been beaten by her partner in an altercation. Kao later in the day pressed assault and battery charges against him at the New Taipei City District Prosecutors’ Office.
Tsai Ming-chung (蔡明宗), the commander of the Tainan Police Department’s Women and Children Protection Brigade, said the Domestic Violence Prevention Act (家庭暴力防治法) also applies to domestic violence occurring between unmarried couples.
Police intervention reduces the potential of physical harm to victims of domestic abuse, while those experiencing verbal abuse should record the incidents for use in legal action, he said.
Citing the unit’s experience in investigating domestic abuse, Tsai said some behavioral red flags might help people spot abusive partners before the danger fully develops.
These include controlling or obsessive behavior, such as tracking a partner’s whereabouts; messages and social media activity; constantly berating others and presenting disrespectful behavior; and a pattern of substance abuse or violence, Tsai said.
Additional signs include a history of emotional blackmail via threats of committing suicide or inflicting self-harm, a volatile temperament and unpredictable shifts in mood, extreme jealousy and irrational suspicions of infidelity leading to attempts to limit their partner’s contact with others, he said.
People in an abusive relationship and those who suspect others might be victims of domestic abuse can call the 113 protection hotline or dial 110 to call the police, he added.
Those seeking to escape an abusive relationship should avoid contact with the abusive person, or meet with them only in well-lit public places and in the presence of friends to reduce the risk of violence, Tsai said.
They should avoid the use of confrontational language that could escalate into violence and should run away or call out for help when an abuser is agitated or behaving strangely, he said.
They should also cut off contact, including the exchange of gifts or keepsakes, he said.
Liu Chia-hui (劉嘉蕙), director of the student counseling center at the Chia Nan University of Pharmacy and Science, said that people should be wary of otherwise normal partners who are prone to outbursts over trivial matters.
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
