The Directorate-General of Highways (DGH) on Sunday said that it was investigating whether its Internet protocol (IP) address had been abused to tamper with a Wikipedia entry on Raphael Lin (林秉樞), who has been accused of assaulting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜).
A person, identified as “Kusowan,” on Sunday wrote on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) bulletin board that he found in a Wikipedia editing log that an entry on the domestic abuse case in which Lin is allegedly involved had been changed, from an IP address belonging to the National Development Council (NDC).
The council issued a statement at 8pm the same day saying that the IP address (117. 56.178.41) belongs to the highway authority.
Photo: Chen Hsin-yu, Taipei Times
“As the NDC is in charge of running and maintaining the online government service systems, many government agencies use the council’s name to register their IP addresses,” the council said.
The highway authority confirmed in a statement at 10pm that it uses the IP address.
“However, our firewall log on Dec. 2 showed that the IP address did not connect to Wikipedia on that day. We are still investigating if Wikipedia has IP addresses other than 103.102.166.224. We will also ask other agencies to help with our investigation if necessary,” the agency said.
Following the domestic abuse allegations, Lin was accused of asking an Internet user called “CrazyWinnie” to comment on the case to sway public opinion in his favor.
The person was later identified as Lee Po-chang (李柏璋), who said that he was asked by a celebrity friend in Tainan to post messages on PTT to sway public opinion in Lin’s favor.
Lee denied knowing Lin in person, saying that both he and his friend were “fooled” by him.
