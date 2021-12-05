Taiwan News Quick Take

ASTRONOMY

Geminids to peak on Dec. 14

Stargazers across Taiwan would have the opportunity to watch the Geminid meteor shower on Dec. 14, when the Tainan Astronomical Education Area forecasts up to 150 shooting stars per hour. The Geminids were forecast to start yesterday and are to be visible until Dec. 17. The museum said that the best time to observe shooting stars would be late at night, when there is less interference from moonlight, adding that the Geminids would be visible to the naked eye. Together with the Quadrantids next month and the Perseids in August, the Geminids are one of the most prolific meteor showers of the coming 12 months, the museum said, adding that it would hold a Geminids-watching event and lecture in front of the museum from 6pm to midnight on Dec. 14. The event would be streamed on YouTube, it added.

CULTURE

Taipei book fair returns

Next year’s Taipei International Book Exhibition would be held in June and return as an in-person event, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced on Friday. After the physical event was canceled for two consecutive years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, next year’s edition would be the first held in summer, Lee said. The Ministry of Culture also announced that France would be the focus country of the event. It is to be the fourth time that France takes center stage at the fair, but the first time in 12 years, it said. Next year marks the 30th edition of the event. To mark the anniversary, the ministry said it would from April hold a series of fair-related events and invite participating publishers to design specific sections at their booth to celebrate three decades of the Taipei International Book Exhibition.

TRANSPORTATION

TRA touts safety hotline

The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Friday urged members of the public who spot track intrusions or any other safety-related issues to report them immediately to the toll-free 1933 hotline, which was introduced last month. The hotline’s goal is to give people who see things on the tracks that should not be there a convenient way to report the hazard, TRA Director-General Tu Wei (杜微) said. The agency has been operating a similar toll-free hotline, but has received complaints that the number — 0800-800-333 — is too difficult to remember, he added. TRA officials said that both lines would continue to operate around the clock and connect callers directly with train safety personnel. The promotion of the new hotline came in the wake of two railway safety incidents reported within 24 hours. No one was injured in the incidents.

CRIME

Phone scam ring busted

Seventeen suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in telephone fraud targeting Singaporeans, as well as Taiwanese and Chinese living in the city state, the Miaoli Police Bureau said on Friday. The investigation leading to the arrests, in October and last month, was launched after the Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department in June and July informed local authorities that Taiwan-based scammers had been posing as Interpol and health officials, the bureau said. The scammers called people in Singapore telling them that they had been spreading false information about COVID-19, demanding that they wire money to their account, it said. A preliminary investigation has found that the scammers illicitly gained about S$660,000 (US$480,863), the bureau said, adding that it is looking for other members of the fraud ring.