ASTRONOMY
Geminids to peak on Dec. 14
Stargazers across Taiwan would have the opportunity to watch the Geminid meteor shower on Dec. 14, when the Tainan Astronomical Education Area forecasts up to 150 shooting stars per hour. The Geminids were forecast to start yesterday and are to be visible until Dec. 17. The museum said that the best time to observe shooting stars would be late at night, when there is less interference from moonlight, adding that the Geminids would be visible to the naked eye. Together with the Quadrantids next month and the Perseids in August, the Geminids are one of the most prolific meteor showers of the coming 12 months, the museum said, adding that it would hold a Geminids-watching event and lecture in front of the museum from 6pm to midnight on Dec. 14. The event would be streamed on YouTube, it added.
CULTURE
Taipei book fair returns
Next year’s Taipei International Book Exhibition would be held in June and return as an in-person event, Minister of Culture Lee Yung-te (李永得) announced on Friday. After the physical event was canceled for two consecutive years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, next year’s edition would be the first held in summer, Lee said. The Ministry of Culture also announced that France would be the focus country of the event. It is to be the fourth time that France takes center stage at the fair, but the first time in 12 years, it said. Next year marks the 30th edition of the event. To mark the anniversary, the ministry said it would from April hold a series of fair-related events and invite participating publishers to design specific sections at their booth to celebrate three decades of the Taipei International Book Exhibition.
TRANSPORTATION
TRA touts safety hotline
The Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) on Friday urged members of the public who spot track intrusions or any other safety-related issues to report them immediately to the toll-free 1933 hotline, which was introduced last month. The hotline’s goal is to give people who see things on the tracks that should not be there a convenient way to report the hazard, TRA Director-General Tu Wei (杜微) said. The agency has been operating a similar toll-free hotline, but has received complaints that the number — 0800-800-333 — is too difficult to remember, he added. TRA officials said that both lines would continue to operate around the clock and connect callers directly with train safety personnel. The promotion of the new hotline came in the wake of two railway safety incidents reported within 24 hours. No one was injured in the incidents.
CRIME
Phone scam ring busted
Seventeen suspects have been arrested over their alleged involvement in telephone fraud targeting Singaporeans, as well as Taiwanese and Chinese living in the city state, the Miaoli Police Bureau said on Friday. The investigation leading to the arrests, in October and last month, was launched after the Singapore Police Force’s Commercial Affairs Department in June and July informed local authorities that Taiwan-based scammers had been posing as Interpol and health officials, the bureau said. The scammers called people in Singapore telling them that they had been spreading false information about COVID-19, demanding that they wire money to their account, it said. A preliminary investigation has found that the scammers illicitly gained about S$660,000 (US$480,863), the bureau said, adding that it is looking for other members of the fraud ring.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
Italian Representative to Taiwan Davide Giglio has praised the nation as a “silent giant” of the global supply chain, saying he is looking forward to establishing closer cooperation with Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor sector. “Taiwan’s role in global production chains has largely gone unnoticed until recently. This may have to do with the fact that Taiwanese companies do not always enjoy strong brand power,” Giglio said in an interview with the Central News Agency. However, a global chip shortage has brought to light Taiwan’s strength in such a strategically important sector, he said. Italy, a leader in the automotive sector, was quick to realize