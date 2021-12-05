Belizean official says economic deal will boost relations

Staff writer, with CNA





An economic cooperation agreement signed by Taiwan and Belize would help advance the bilateral relationship, Belizean House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods said on Friday.

Woods, who arrived in Taiwan on Tuesday and departed yesterday, said in an interview with the Central News Agency that the relationship between the two nations is “excellent.”

Ties are “strong — stronger than ever” since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1989, she said, adding that the agreement would “take the relationship much further,” as it provides an excellent opportunity to deepen cooperation on trade and investment.

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun, right, presents Belizean House of Representatives Speaker Valerie Woods with a gavel and block at the Legislative Yuan on Wednesday. Photo: CNA

Taiwan and Belize inked the deal last year with the aim to bolster economic ties through tariff exemptions, technical collaborations and other reciprocal measures.

The agreement was unanimously ratified by the Legislative Yuan last month.

At the same time, lawmakers passed an amendment to the Customs Import Tariff Act (海關進口稅則) to lower tariffs to zero, either at once or incrementally, for 199 items imported from Belize, including fish, pork, beef, chicken, vegetables, juice, wood and cocoa products, a move stipulated in the agreement.

Woods also reiterated Belize’s support for Taiwan’s participation in UN institutions and other international organizations.

“Taiwan has much to teach the world and can share with the world its experience,” she said. “We need to continue to make the call for Taiwan’s inclusion.”

Her country recognizes the challenges Taiwan faces and would continue to express solidarity and stand with Taiwan, she said.