CECC to open vaccination center at department store

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site at Mega City department store in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), Far Eastern Department Stores said yesterday.

The company opened up space for a vaccination site in response to the CECC’s promotion of establishing such sites at supermarkets and department stores to boost the nation’s vaccination coverage.

On Thursday, the CECC said it was considering setting up sites at Pxmart supermarkets after the company reached out to it.

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang, who is the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, addresses a news conference in Taipei yesterday. Photo courtesy of the CECC

Taiwan’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage was 78.08 percent as of yesterday, while the full vaccination rate was 58.59 percent, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.

The CECC yesterday reported 11 new imported cases of COVID-19.

The cases were four Taiwanese and seven foreigners in their 20s to 40s, the CECC said.

Ten of them arrived from Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the UK, the US and Vietnam between Nov. 18 and Wednesday, and tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival or during their mandatory 14-day quarantines, the center said.

A Taiwanese woman in her 30s who arrived from Turkey in October took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, as she planned to travel abroad, but the results came back positive, the CECC said.

The tests she took upon her arrival on Oct. 24 and during her 14-day quarantine all came back negative, it said.

Taiwan has confirmed 16,637 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,426 were domestic infections reported since May 15, when the country first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.

There have only been 123 domestic cases reported since Aug. 15, as daily domestic case numbers have fallen to mostly single digits or zero, CECC data showed. The most recent domestic case was reported on Nov. 4.