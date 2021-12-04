The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) is to set up a COVID-19 vaccination site at Mega City department store in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋), Far Eastern Department Stores said yesterday.
The company opened up space for a vaccination site in response to the CECC’s promotion of establishing such sites at supermarkets and department stores to boost the nation’s vaccination coverage.
On Thursday, the CECC said it was considering setting up sites at Pxmart supermarkets after the company reached out to it.
Photo courtesy of the CECC
Taiwan’s first-dose COVID-19 vaccination coverage was 78.08 percent as of yesterday, while the full vaccination rate was 58.59 percent, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman.
The CECC yesterday reported 11 new imported cases of COVID-19.
The cases were four Taiwanese and seven foreigners in their 20s to 40s, the CECC said.
Ten of them arrived from Indonesia, Italy, South Korea, Spain, the UK, the US and Vietnam between Nov. 18 and Wednesday, and tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival or during their mandatory 14-day quarantines, the center said.
A Taiwanese woman in her 30s who arrived from Turkey in October took a COVID-19 test on Wednesday, as she planned to travel abroad, but the results came back positive, the CECC said.
The tests she took upon her arrival on Oct. 24 and during her 14-day quarantine all came back negative, it said.
Taiwan has confirmed 16,637 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,426 were domestic infections reported since May 15, when the country first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.
There have only been 123 domestic cases reported since Aug. 15, as daily domestic case numbers have fallen to mostly single digits or zero, CECC data showed. The most recent domestic case was reported on Nov. 4.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
PAST CATCHING UP: Raphael Lin was last year convicted of intimidating his girlfriend at the time, and in 2015 allegedly confined his parents and assaulted his mother Doctoral student and media commentator Raphael Lin (林秉樞) is in detention and has had his communication rights limited after he was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly subjecting Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) to two days of violence in a hotel room, the New Taipei District Court said yesterday. The New Taipei City Prosecutors’ Office had filed a request to detain Lin — who was Kao’s boyfriend at the time of the incident — with the court approving the request early yesterday. The prosecutors’ office said that it is likely to charge Lin with seven offenses: assault causing bodily harm, violating
Italian Representative to Taiwan Davide Giglio has praised the nation as a “silent giant” of the global supply chain, saying he is looking forward to establishing closer cooperation with Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor sector. “Taiwan’s role in global production chains has largely gone unnoticed until recently. This may have to do with the fact that Taiwanese companies do not always enjoy strong brand power,” Giglio said in an interview with the Central News Agency. However, a global chip shortage has brought to light Taiwan’s strength in such a strategically important sector, he said. Italy, a leader in the automotive sector, was quick to realize