Google and Facebook should pay taxes for the advertising revenue they earn from using content produced by Taiwanese news outlets, media experts told an online news conference yesterday.
The government should also investigate if news media have bargained on unequal terms with these large international platforms, they said, adding that it should ask them to offer a reasonable amount of funding to support the creation of quality news content.
Google and Facebook collect about 80 percent of Taiwan’s digital advertising revenue, causing local media outlets to lose more revenue than their counterparts in other countries, National Chengchi University journalism professor Feng Chien-san (馮建三) said, adding that funding available to news departments across the nation has been reduced.
Fewer people want to be journalists due to low salaries, he said.
“Taiwan has the freest environment for news media in Asia, but it cannot develop further due to a lack of resources. As such, we have seen a weakening democratic functioning of the news media and less supervision of the powerful and the mighty,” Feng said.
While governments in other countries have utilized administrative, judicial and legislative means to make the two tech giants pay for using news content, Feng said that a better solution would be to impose a tax on advertising revenue they have collected in Taiwan.
In addition to a corporate tax, some countries levy an additional tax on ad revenue, he said.
Sweden since the 1970s has used advertising tax revenue to support the development of the news media, while the Netherlands and South Korea have allocated part of the broadcast media’s advertising revenue to fund the news media, he said.
Taiwan could become the first country to impose an advertising tax from these cross-national platforms, Feng said.
Google is able to access a complete set of user data through its Ad Manager system, but the data are not available to news publishers, National Taiwan University Graduate Institute of Journalism professor Lin Chao-chen (林照真) said.
“Under the cost per thousand rule, news media in Taiwan can only earn NT$5 to NT$10 per thousand page views, and the price is far less than those in other countries,” she said.
In addition, publishers receive only 68 percent of advertising revenue for displaying ads with Google AdSense for content, while their share of revenue drops to 51 percent for using AdSense for search, Lin said.
However, Google also requires publishers to pay 20 percent of its advertising revenue to media agents, making it the largest beneficiary of digital advertising revenue, she said.
Facebook, on the other hand, creates advertising revenue through its “instant article” mechanism, making it possible to display advertisements at a faster pace, she said.
Advertisements are displayed while viewers read the news on Facebook, but Facebook is not required to pay to use the content, Lin said.
“Facebook does not generate content, but it reaps profits from selling ads through content. News publishers know neither the number of ads sold by Facebook through its content nor the aggregate advertising revenue. The platform reveals none of that information. It can easily change the algorithm to alter data traffic,” she said.
The two large platforms decide through big data and algorithms what the public sees in the digital era, and people need to realize that content is not generated by platforms themselves, National Taiwan Normal University Graduate Institute of Mass Communication professor Chen Ping-hung (陳炳宏) said.
Experts also suggested that the government pay attention to legislation on “neighboring rights” in Germany and France, as it can require platform operators to negotiate with and pay news media before they can use news media’s content.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
The boyfriend of Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Kao Chia-yu (高嘉瑜) was yesterday questioned by prosecutors after Kao on Tuesday reported that he had abused her. Raphael Lin (林秉樞) was taken in for questioning at the Grand Forward Hotel in New Taipei City’s Banciao District (板橋) yesterday morning, and police confiscated his mobile phone, iPad and a data storage device, prosecutors said, adding that they have applied to place Lin in judicial detention. Lin, who does not reside at his registered address, might attempt to flee or tamper with evidence, they said, adding that he has allegedly threatened victims in earlier abuse cases
Italian Representative to Taiwan Davide Giglio has praised the nation as a “silent giant” of the global supply chain, saying he is looking forward to establishing closer cooperation with Taiwan’s world-leading semiconductor sector. “Taiwan’s role in global production chains has largely gone unnoticed until recently. This may have to do with the fact that Taiwanese companies do not always enjoy strong brand power,” Giglio said in an interview with the Central News Agency. However, a global chip shortage has brought to light Taiwan’s strength in such a strategically important sector, he said. Italy, a leader in the automotive sector, was quick to realize