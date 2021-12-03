Temperatures could fall as low as 10°C over next two days

Staff writer, with CNA





Temperatures in some parts of Taiwan are today and tomorrow expected to fall to as low as 10°C due to an ongoing continental cold air mass and the radiative cooling effect, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday.

Radiative cooling — large temperature differentials caused by cooling of the ground under clear skies, light winds and dry conditions — is set to lower temperatures to 10°C to 11°C in open and spacious areas in the early morning and at night over the next two days, it said.

Temperatures are expected to recover quickly after sunrise, reaching highs of 20°C in northern Taiwan and 23°C to 25°C in central and southern parts of the country, the bureau said, urging people to be aware of the wide day-night temperature gap.

A person in a winter coat walks in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Daniel Wu (吳德榮), an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University and former CWB Weather Forecast Center director, said that over the next couple of days, temperatures in Taipei are expected to fall to a low of 14°C, while temperatures could fall even lower in low-lying areas of Tainan, and Hsinchu, Miaoli and Chiayi counties.

Despite the cool weather, Taiwan is expected to be surrounded by dry air, and the weather could stay stable with sunny skies over the next two days, Wu said.

Moisture in the air is likely to increase on Monday, but daytime temperatures are expected to remain at about 20°C in the north and 23°C to 25°C in central and southern parts of Taiwan, the bureau said.

Another round of cold air is expected to approach Taiwan on Tuesday, lowering daytime temperatures by 1°C to 2°C, it added.