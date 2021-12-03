People with HIV report low quality of life

‘BARELY PASSING SCORE’: A quality of life survey showed that many Taiwanese with HIV reported low scores on issues of mental health and community relations

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese with HIV report a low quality of life, with one in four saying that they have been denied healthcare due to their status, despite the nation leading Asia in HIV/AIDS prevention, a survey released this week showed.

In commemoration of World AIDS Day on Wednesday, advocacy groups announced the results of Taiwan’s first-ever survey on quality of life among people living with HIV.

The nation last year achieved UNAIDS’ “90-90-90” target, Taiwan AIDS Nurses Association president Ko Nai-ying (柯乃熒) told a news conference in Taipei.

The accomplishment means that 90 percent of Taiwanese living with HIV know their status, 90 percent of those diagnosed received sustained antiretroviral therapy and 90 percent of those receiving antiretroviral therapy achieved viral suppression.

With improved treatment, the health and life expectancy of people with HIV are no different than those without the virus, Ko said.

However, “a long life should still be a good life,” Ko added.

To gauge quality of life, the groups administered a WHO survey testing six dimensions of well-being: physical and mental health, sense of independence, spirituality, community relations and environment.

On a scale of zero to 100, respondents on average rated their overall quality of life 68, Taiwan AIDS Society chairman Hung Chien-ching (洪健清) said, with the lowest scores recorded in the mental health and community relations categories.

“This barely passing score shows there is still a long road ahead,” he said.

Scores were highest among those without any comorbidities who are receiving stable treatment from supportive doctors, Hung said.

However, 25.7 percent of respondents reported having been denied medical treatment after revealing their status, despite there being no reason to fear infection, Taiwan Lourdes Association secretary-general Paul Hsu (徐森杰) said.

As long as there is no exposure to extreme quantities of blood, the risk of infection by those receiving regular antiretroviral treatment is scarce, he said.

More than 30 percent of respondents reported minimizing contact with friends and family, while more than 70 percent said they fear no one would care for them in old age.

Apart from improving communication from medical professionals, there is also a pressing need for community and long-term care support for people living with HIV, Hsu said.

Although the number of reported cases has declined for four consecutive years, about 1,000 cases are still diagnosed annually, Centers for Disease Control Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) said.

In addition to continuing to improve advocacy, screening and prevention, Chou said it was important to provide stable antiretroviral therapy to manage the spread of HIV.