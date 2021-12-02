Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday urged the Ministry of Culture to found a Kaohsiung national public television station in accordance with a Legislative Yuan resolution that was passed in 2006.
Twelve years ago, the legislature passed the Divestment of Shares in Terrestrial Television Act (無線電視事業公股處理條例) in a bipartisan vote, DPP Legislator Lai Jui-lung (賴瑞隆) told a news conference at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei.
Lawmakers from all parties also voted in favor of a resolution requiring Taiwan Broadcasting System (TBS) to set up a regional station in Kaohsiung within five years of the act’s passage, Lai said.
Photo: CNA
In 2007, the then-Government Information Office selected the site of a disused aluminum smelter in the city and the Executive Yuan set aside NT$4.1 billion (US$147.69 million at the current exchange rate) for the project, he said.
The project came to a halt the following year when the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) returned to power, Lai said.
“In this, the KMT displayed its historic favoritism of the north ... and contempt for the legislature’s resolutions,” he said.
DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) said the resolution to establish a TBS station in Kaohsiung had passed the Legislative Yuan after eight rounds of negotiations with a bipartisan show of support.
The KMT killed the program by objecting to the location of the proposed station, which had been selected by a panel of experts, then ignored the issue until it could be conveniently forgotten, she said.
The plan for a TBS station in Kaohsiung should be revived to address the regional imbalance in the nation’s media industry, she said.
It is long overdue for the ministry to carry out the program for which the Kaohsiung City Government has prepared a budget, DPP Legislator Chao Tien-lin (趙天麟) said.
TBS should put down roots in Kaohsiung to assist in balancing the nation’s regional development, he added.
The city has over the past few years made strides in infrastructure and culture, and a fair share of resources should be distributed to the south, DPP Legislator Liu Shyh-fang (劉世芳) said.
Taiwan’s old economic strategy of focusing on the economic development of the north no longer makes sense today when Taipei has reached its development potential, Liu said.
The proposed TBS station is urgently needed to boost the development of Kaohsiung and give the south more representation in Taiwan’s media industry, Liu said.
Deputy Minister of Culture Lee Ching-hwi (李靜慧) said the ministry fully agrees with the principle of balanced regional development and fair representation, adding that officials are planning to support the creation of studios in Kaohsiung.
LONG-TERM ALLIANCE: Using the company’s virtual development tools would help reduce cost and spur innovation at the research institute, an official said The Taiwan Semiconductor Research Institute (TSRI) has partnered with Synopsys Taiwan to accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductors, with researchers being allowed to use the chip design company’s simulation tools, the National Applied Research Laboratories said yesterday. The institute is one of eight laboratories of the national research agency. The institute has signed a contract with Synopsys that allows researchers to use its simulation software — Sentaurus TCAD and Quantum ATK — free of charge, the agency said in a news release. The Synopsys Web site describes Sentaurus TCAD as an advanced 1D, 2D and 3D process simulator for developing and optimizing chip
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
EXTRADITION POSSIBLE? The suspect, who is quarantining upon arrival in Xiamen, is accused of killing a coffee trader on a street near his house in Sindian District The suspect in an execution-style murder of a businessman in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has fled to China and officials are negotiating his extradition, the New Taipei City Police Department said on Tuesday. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), took a flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 2pm on that day to Xiamen, where he is staying in a quarantine hotel, as required by Chinese COVID-19 regulations, the department said. Investigators accuse Huang of shooting dead a local coffee trader surnamed He (何) on a street near his residence when he was returning from dropping off his daughter at her