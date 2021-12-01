The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) on Monday announced that Eric Huang (黃裕鈞), its deputy director of international affairs, was to travel to Washington yesterday to help reopen the party’s office in the US.
The office, which was shuttered in 2008 shortly after former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九) took office, is to bolster communications between the party and policymakers in the US, the KMT said in a statement.
Huang wrote on Facebook that he would do his utmost to carry out the mission that KMT Chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) entrusted to him.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
KMT Department of International affairs head Alexander Huang (黃介正) said that Eric Huang had solicited advice from several experts in international relations from within the party prior to his departure, including former minister of foreign affairs Jason Hu (胡志強), former representative to Singapore Hu Wei-jen (胡為真) and former National Security Council secretary-general Su Chi (蘇起).
Alexander Huang on Oct. 21 said that the establishment of the US office was aimed at letting people there hear Taiwanese voices to counter the narrative of the Democratic Progressive Party.
It the KMT returns to power, the US office would serve the interests of both sides, he said.
Upon assuming the KMT chairmanship in early October, Chu promised to reopen the office, saying that it would restore mutual trust and communications.
There have been no further clues as to who is to be the KMT’s representative in Washington.
Chu was reportedly planning to attend the office’s inauguration next spring.
