Migrant workers’ COVID-19 insurance required from today

Staff writer, with CNA





Migrant workers who arrive in Taiwan from today must be covered by a COVID-19 health insurance plan before they would be allowed to enter, with their employers expected to bear the costs, the Ministry of Labor said on Monday.

The insurance plans, which cost just under NT$1,200 per person, cover hospitalization fees within the 30 days of a migrant worker’s arrival in Taiwan if they are infected with COVID-19, the ministry said in a statement.

Insurance companies are to pay the money directly to the hospitals, up to a maximum of NT$500,000, the statement said.

Some migrant workers from Indonesia arrive in November. Photo: Yao Kai-shiou, Liberty Times

Employers must submit proof to the ministry that they have purchased COVID-19 health insurance for their workers before their arrival in Taiwan, it said, adding that failure to comply would result in employees being denied entry to the nation.

Employers have to cover all insurance costs and are prohibited from seeking reimbursement from workers, the ministry said.

Those who contravene the rules face a fine of NT$60,000 to NT$300,000, might have their hiring permits revoked and be banned from reapplying for permits for two years, the ministry said, citing the Employment Service Act (就業服務法).

The Financial Supervisory Commission has approved six companies — Fubon Insurance, Cathay Century Insurance, Chung Kuo Insurance, Hotai Insurance, Taian Insurance and Shinkong Insurance — to provide COVID-19 insurance for migrant workers, the ministry said.

Insurance Bureau Director Tsai Huo-yen (蔡火炎) told a news briefing on Nov. 16 that medical treatment fees and other health costs for migrant workers who test positive for COVID-19 on arrival or before their quarantine ends has been paid by the Central Epidemic Command Center, but that would soon be discontinued.

Taiwan lifted an entry ban on migrant workers from Indonesia on Nov. 11, but those from other countries are still not allowed entry, unless they have residency.