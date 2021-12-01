Housewives, chefs and teachers are at as much risk of developing lung cancer as smokers, people who inhale second-hand smoke and those who are genetically prone to cancer, a doctor said.
Liansin Clinic manager Lin Mei-hsiu (林美秀) said factors that could cause lung cancer are much more diverse than the average person believes, as candles, scents and essences stimulate the lungs as much as smoking, second-hand smoke and air pollution.
A 25-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), recently came to the Taipei-based clinic for a blood test, which showed that his Cyfra 21-1 levels had spiked, Lin said.
Photo courtesy of the Liansin Clinic
Cyfra 21-1 is a sensitive tumor marker for squamous cell lung cancer.
While Chao’s Cyfra 21-1 levels had not risen beyond the normal range, the clinic recommends caution, as rapidly changing Cyfra 21-1 levels could increase the risk of developing lung cancer, Lin said.
The clinic deduced that Chao’s Cyfra 21-1 levels spiked because he had inhaled too much dust while helping clean out a warehouse at work without taking precautionary measures, such as wearing a mask, she said.
After heeding doctors’ orders to wear a mask and avoid dusty areas, Chao’s Cyfra 21-1 levels dropped from 2.5 nanograms per milliliter (ng/mL) to 0.6ng/mL, Lin said.
People who have a family history of lung disease should be especially cautious regarding external stimuli, she said, adding that they might be more sensitive to air pollution, dust or pollen, and their Cyfra 21-1 level might fluctuate more if there is construction near their residence.
Aside from keeping a distance from irritants and stimuli, people can eat food that helps boost lung health, such as Asian pears, white gourd and the common yam, Lin said.
