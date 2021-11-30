Taiwan’s business and political leaders yesterday lauded former Academia Sinica president Wong Chi-huey (翁啟惠) at a luncheon in recognition of his receiving a prestigious award and having his name cleared in a public prosecution case.
Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) hosted the luncheon at a lounge in the Legislative Yuan to honor Wong, who in September received this year’s Robert A. Welch Award in Chemistry, among the most recognized prizes in the field. Winners receive US$500,000.
You organized the event under the aegis of the Institute for Biotechnology and Medicine Industry (IBMI), of which Wong has is the current chairman.
Photo: Chen Chien-chih, Taipei Times
The event was also attended by former legislative speakers Su Jia-chyuan (蘇嘉全) and Wang Jin-pyng (王金平), who was the founding chairman in 2002.
Leaders of Taiwan’s medical and biotechnology sectors were in attendance, along with directors of major hospitals and bosses of Powerchip Semiconductor, New Kinpo Group, Shinkong Textile, Qisda Corp and other industry heads.
You said that Taiwan is proud to be home to such an outstanding research scientist, while also making mention of Wong’s acquittal of bribery charges in 2018.
“We are delighted that the justice system acquitted Wong, and that the Control Yuan cleared his name in March ... The judiciary has restored his good reputation,” You said.
“Although justice delayed is justice denied, we are all happy about this result,” he added.
“I have witnessed Wong’s major contributions since 2007, when he served as Academia Sinica president, and pushed for Taiwan to develop the biotechnology and medical healthcare sectors,” Wang said.
“I have the utmost respect for Wong’s efforts to strive for these developments, and for his many accomplishments in science,” he added.
Wang added that it is the first time for three legislative speakers, past and present, to gather at a function to honor an important figure.
“It is unprecedented and might never happen again,” he said.
Wong stood to express his gratitude to You and the former legislative speakers, and for continuing to support the work conducted by IBMI, and for supporting him through “past unpleasantries.”
Wong said that information and communications technology industries are helping biotechnology and medical healthcare sectors integrate into the digital world.
“IBMI will serve as a platform for this development, and Taiwan has strong leading positions in these sectors for many new innovations,” he said.
Wong was indicted in 2017 for allegedly contravening the Anti-Corruption Act (貪污治罪條例) for receiving 3,000 shares in OBI Pharma from the company’s chairman, Michael Chang (張念慈).
The Shilin District Court acquitted Wong and other company executives in 2018.
“My indictment resulted solely from prosecutors’ misconceptions about the technologies in question and the practices of technology transfers,” Wong said in a statement at the time.
MONITORED BY JETS: Chinese aircraft included Y-20 aerial refueling aircraft, suggesting that China refueled its short-range jets during flight The air force scrambled again yesterday to warn away 27 Chinese aircraft that entered its air defense identification zone (ADIZ), the Ministry of National Defense said, the latest increase in tensions across the sensitive Taiwan Strait. Taiwan has complained for a year or more of repeated missions by China’s air force near the nation, often in the southwestern part of its ADIZ, close to the Taiwan-controlled Pratas Islands (Dongsha Islands, 東沙群島). Over a four-day period beginning on Oct. 1, when China marked its national day, Taiwan said that nearly 150 Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) military aircraft entered its ADIZ, not territorial
DESTABILIZING: Beijing’s efforts to choke Taiwan, pressure its friends and hamper its democracy are a threat to the world, AIT Director Sandra Oudkirk said China’s provocative military activities near Taiwan are destabilizing and risk “miscalculation,” American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Director Sandra Oudkirk said yesterday, reiterating the US’ objection to any unilateral changes to the “status quo” in the Taiwan Strait. Oudkirk made the remarks in a speech at the annual conference of the Association of International Relations in Taipei. “In the Indo-Pacific region, America’s effort to resolve and manage differences with the leadership of the People’s Republic of [PRC] faces distinct challenges,” she said, referencing a range of actions by China that she said run counter to the shared values and interests of the
EXTRADITION POSSIBLE? The suspect, who is quarantining upon arrival in Xiamen, is accused of killing a coffee trader on a street near his house in Sindian District The suspect in an execution-style murder of a businessman in New Taipei City’s Sindian District (新店) has fled to China and officials are negotiating his extradition, the New Taipei City Police Department said on Tuesday. The suspect, surnamed Huang (黃), took a flight from Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 2pm on that day to Xiamen, where he is staying in a quarantine hotel, as required by Chinese COVID-19 regulations, the department said. Investigators accuse Huang of shooting dead a local coffee trader surnamed He (何) on a street near his residence when he was returning from dropping off his daughter at her
BACK HOME: Lawmakers said the government should have known that the military reservist would be turned away from his United Airlines flight from Guam to Palau A military reservist vaccinated with Medigen’s COVID-19 vaccine, who was not allowed to board a United Airlines transit flight from Guam to Palau on Sunday, has returned to Taiwan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday. After local media reported the incident on Tuesday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, told a news briefing that day that the reservist might not have paid enough attention to the US territory’s quarantine regulations. At a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee yesterday, lawmakers asked Ministry of Foreign Affairs officials to clarify