The results of a Tsou shamanism workshop to teach disappearing parts of Tsou religious culture with younger members of the community were presented on Sunday.
The Saviki community (山美) in Chiayi County has long practiced shamanism, but the knowledge is quickly vanishing, the Saviki Community Development Association said.
Shamans, known as yoifo in Tsou, are considered to have the mystical ability to heal illness, divine the future and give blessings, association member Fang Min-
Photo courtesy of the Saviki Community Development Association
chuan (方敏全) said.
Without systematic records kept of yoifo training and rituals, it is difficult for outsiders to understand, Fang said, adding that outside religious influences are contributing to its decline.
For example, yoifo are no longer present at the annual Mayasvi Festival, where they used to protect the participants’ spirits and offer warnings, Fang said.
If yoifo culture disappears, it would take with it a unique Tsou understanding of the universe, he said, giving for example a yoifo taboo against spell casting to benefit oneself or one’s spouse.
Yoifo are also expected to treat all spirits in the community equally, a useful lesson that extends beyond religion into work and life, Fang added.
Fang started conducting field work with practicing yoifo five years ago, leading up to the workshop held last month.
Designed to enliven yoifo practice and convey its relevance to the everyday lives of Tsou people, the workshop drew more than 30 participants, aided by funding from the Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau.
In one activity, participants learned about native plants and the functions each one serves in a protective talisman, while also discussing the future of the practice with experienced yoifo, Fang said.
Fang also organized soapmaking sessions using yoifo materials, such as shells and plants, to make them more understandable to younger people.
The government has made an effort to preserve the Tsou language and festivals, but “little ink has been spilled” on yoifo culture, Fang said.
However, this has been changing since the bureau in 2019 named yoifo culture an intangible cultural asset of Chiayi County, Fang added.
