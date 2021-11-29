National Cheng Kung University’s (NCKU) Mandarin Language Association and National Taiwan Normal University (NTNU) on Saturday rescinded invitations to photographer and internet celebrity Tsai Chun-hsi (蔡俊曦).
The announcements came after Tsai on Wednesday published a video of himself disposing of a thank-you note and gift he had received from National Chi Nan University after he had accepted its invitation to hold a talk.
Tsai has issued two apologies for the incident after he was chided on social media.
Tsai said he shot the video to show it to a friend, but accidentally published it.
It was meant to be a joke, implying that the note and gift were not useful to him, Tsai said.
He immediately took down the video after realizing the mishap, he said, apologizing for his “grievous error.”
NCKU on Saturday wrote on Facebook that Tsai’s talk on Dec. 6 would be canceled, without citing reasons.
NTNU’s Photography and Art Club wrote on Facebook that it would cancel a project with Tsai, citing “personal issues of the photographer.”
Social commentator Kuang Jen-chien (管仁健) was quoted by the Web site Newtalk as saying that “Internet celebrities sometimes let their quick fame get to their heads.”
Kuan said that due to his job as a columnist, he has made more enemies than friends, which makes him treasure the latter more.
“If people give me a written commendation, I would mark it with a number add it to my scrapbook,” he said.
