Taiwan ranked “society” and “material well-being” as the top sources of meaning in life, while 14 of the 17 advanced economies polled placed “family” first, a survey released by the Pew Research Center showed.
Almost 19,000 adults across 17 advanced economies were asked an open-ended question about the meaning of life. People in Taiwan chose “society” as the No. 1, followed by material well-being, family, freedom and hobbies.
Some respondents in Taiwan mentioned their satisfaction with the country’s political system, with one woman saying she was “fortunate to live in Taiwan, especially in the areas of public health, democracy, rule of law and human rights, because it is very free,” the survey said.
The survey cited two other women in Taiwan as emphasizing ease of living.
“Food, clothing, housing, and transportation are all convenient. Life is safe and tranquil,” one woman said.
“There are many convenience stores in Taiwan... The public health insurance system is good; medical services are convenient,” the other said.
Some respondents in Taiwan cited the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, with one woman listing the nation’s “stable economy, well-controlled COVID-19 pandemic [and] easy access to medical care.”
The survey found that Taiwan was one of few societies — the others also being in the Asia-Pacific region — where references to COVID-19 did not tend to coincide with negativity.
Instead, most people in Taiwan praised how well the government has handled the pandemic, the survey showed.
In addition to Taiwan, the other 16 advanced economies in the survey were Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Japan, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Spain, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, the UK and the US, it said.
Among the 17 economies, 14 chose family as the top source of meaning in life, Pew Research said.
In Australia, New Zealand and Greece, more than 50 percent of respondents listed family as the top source of meaning in life and 49 percent in the US agreed, it said.
“Highlighting their relationships with parents, siblings, children and grandchildren, people frequently mention quality time spent with their kinfolk, the pride they get from the accomplishments of their relatives and even the desire to live a life that leaves an improved world for their offspring,” the survey said.
In Taiwan, only 15 percent of respondents listed family first and only 16 percent in South Korea, it said.
In South Korea, material well-being was the top source of meaning in life, ahead of health and family, it found.
Female respondents tended to choose family more than their male respondents, while those with higher education levels and better-paying jobs also valued family more, it said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and
UNUSUAL PUNISHMENTS: Tortuous and possibly criminal penalties doled out by nine officers to a napping cadet have sparked calls for standardized discipline rules Defense experts called on the Ministry of Defense to create a standard code for maintaining discipline, after local media on Saturday reported that nine officers were reprimanded for administering inappropriate punishments to a conscript in Kinmen. Earlier last week, a boot camp recruit surnamed Chung (鍾) was stripped of his shirt and had icepacks placed against his armpits and crotch as a punishment for napping during physical training, the Kinmen Defense Command confirmed on Saturday. The command cadre of the battalion, including the battalion commander, the political warfare officer and the sergeant who ordered the drill have been transferred and could face
Taiwanese actress Big S, also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and Chinese restaurateur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) officially announced their divorce yesterday, stating the decision was cordial and that they would be raising their two children together. The statement came by proxy through the couple’s legal counsel, filed by both Wang and Hsu. Hsu and Wang thanked fans for their love and support, with the couple saying that fate had blessed them with a time of happiness, and that they were grateful for their time together. They said that while they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife, they would continue a cordial relationship as
CCP IDEOLOGY: MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng said the CCP’s consolidation around one leader would shrink the space for economic and private endeavors Beijing plans to intensify its unification campaign, a Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official said yesterday in an assessment of statements by Chinese leaders, while stressing the importance of consensus among Taiwanese. At a conference on Chinese development and security prospects in the Taiwan Strait, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) noted key developments in Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rhetoric. Much attention has been given to the sixth plenum of the CCP Central Committee, which on Nov. 11 issued the party’s third-ever “historical resolution,” paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to retain power through next year’s leadership reshuffle, Chiu said. According