A bill to lower import tariffs to zero on 234 items for three of Taiwan’s diplomatic allies — Belize, Honduras and Paraguay — was passed by the Legislative Yuan yesterday and is expected to expand economic and trade exchanges.
The amendment to the Customs Import Tariff lowers the tariffs either immediately or incrementally, in line with economic cooperation and trade agreements signed by Taiwan and the three allied countries.
Taiwan is to lower tariffs on 199 items imported from Belize, including fish, pork, beef, chicken, vegetables, juice, wood products and cocoa products, while cutting tariffs on 25 items imported from Honduras, such as diary products, fruit and vegetables.
Additionally, 10 items imported from Paraguay, including sugar and rice products, will have tariff-free status.
The Legislative Yuan yesterday also unanimously ratified an economic cooperation agreement that was signed with Belize in September last year.
Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Yui said that the agreement should create a win-win situation for Taiwan and Belize through reciprocal economic and trade exchange.
Yui said the terms of the agreement have the Caribbean ally granting preferential tariff status to 33 Taiwanese exports, including starch-related products, bicycle tires, textiles, steel, hand tools, machine tools, auto and motorcycle components, and water sports equipment.
Taiwanese companies are expected to use Belize as a springboard to enter the Caribbean’s trade bloc, while the country would use Taiwan as a gateway to the Asian market, Yui said.
Additionally, Belize has signed trade agreements with the EU, Canada and Colombia, while the Caribbean country has been granted preferential trade status by the US, Canada and Japan, Yui said.
As Taiwan and Belize quicken the boosting of their economies amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the agreement is expected to help the countries enhance friendship and economic ties, he said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and
UNUSUAL PUNISHMENTS: Tortuous and possibly criminal penalties doled out by nine officers to a napping cadet have sparked calls for standardized discipline rules Defense experts called on the Ministry of Defense to create a standard code for maintaining discipline, after local media on Saturday reported that nine officers were reprimanded for administering inappropriate punishments to a conscript in Kinmen. Earlier last week, a boot camp recruit surnamed Chung (鍾) was stripped of his shirt and had icepacks placed against his armpits and crotch as a punishment for napping during physical training, the Kinmen Defense Command confirmed on Saturday. The command cadre of the battalion, including the battalion commander, the political warfare officer and the sergeant who ordered the drill have been transferred and could face
Taiwanese actress Big S, also known as Barbie Hsu (徐熙媛), and Chinese restaurateur Wang Xiaofei (汪小菲) officially announced their divorce yesterday, stating the decision was cordial and that they would be raising their two children together. The statement came by proxy through the couple’s legal counsel, filed by both Wang and Hsu. Hsu and Wang thanked fans for their love and support, with the couple saying that fate had blessed them with a time of happiness, and that they were grateful for their time together. They said that while they walked hand-in-hand as husband and wife, they would continue a cordial relationship as
CCP IDEOLOGY: MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng said the CCP’s consolidation around one leader would shrink the space for economic and private endeavors Beijing plans to intensify its unification campaign, a Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) official said yesterday in an assessment of statements by Chinese leaders, while stressing the importance of consensus among Taiwanese. At a conference on Chinese development and security prospects in the Taiwan Strait, MAC Deputy Minister Chiu Chui-cheng (邱垂正) noted key developments in Chinese Communist Party (CCP) rhetoric. Much attention has been given to the sixth plenum of the CCP Central Committee, which on Nov. 11 issued the party’s third-ever “historical resolution,” paving the way for Chinese President Xi Jinping (習近平) to retain power through next year’s leadership reshuffle, Chiu said. According