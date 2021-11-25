Two Taiwanese cyclists yesterday ride into Turkey’s capital, Ankara, after completing a 8,000km ride through northern, eastern and central Europe, and successfully navigating stringent COVID-19 restrictions on the continent.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and
A National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) study has found that mixing the AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered better protection against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 than two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The combination led to a better immunoglobulin G (IgG) response and a higher level of neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant, NTUH Department of Medical Education director Sheng Wang-huei (盛望徽) said yesterday. The study, conducted from June to August, tested the antibody levels of 400 vaccine recipients 14 and 28 days after their second dose, Sheng said. Participants were divided into four groups — those who got two AstraZeneca jabs
China needs to realize that Western countries do not view Taiwan in a similar way to the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, former British prime minister Tony Blair said. “It’s important that we understand what China’s position is in relation to Taiwan, how deep this ‘one China’ policy is,” Blair said on Thursday in Singapore. “They have to understand that Taiwan is not the same as Hong Kong, and there are very strong views on this in the West.” Blair added that the potential for conflict between the US and China over Taiwan is a “big anxiety,” and that the West needs
UNUSUAL PUNISHMENTS: Tortuous and possibly criminal penalties doled out by nine officers to a napping cadet have sparked calls for standardized discipline rules Defense experts called on the Ministry of Defense to create a standard code for maintaining discipline, after local media on Saturday reported that nine officers were reprimanded for administering inappropriate punishments to a conscript in Kinmen. Earlier last week, a boot camp recruit surnamed Chung (鍾) was stripped of his shirt and had icepacks placed against his armpits and crotch as a punishment for napping during physical training, the Kinmen Defense Command confirmed on Saturday. The command cadre of the battalion, including the battalion commander, the political warfare officer and the sergeant who ordered the drill have been transferred and could face