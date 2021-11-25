The New Power Party (NPP) yesterday accused former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) legislator Yen Kuang-heng (顏寬恆) in 2016 of abusing his power by removing the legal hurdles to his family securing a 20-year lease of the No. 105 wharf in the Port of Taichung.
Yen is the KMT’s candidate in a legislative by-election in Taichung’s second electoral district on Jan. 9 next year, following the recall of then-Taiwan Statebuilding Party legislator Chen Po-wei (陳柏惟) last month.
NPP deputy caucus whip Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) told a news conference that the No. 105 wharf is a strategically important infrastructure and the Taiwan International Port Co should ensure that it does not become a national security loophole by allowing a “corrupt” local faction leader like Yen to use it.
Photo: CNA
On Tuesday, Wu Pei-yun (吳佩芸), deputy executive director of the NPP’s Taichung headquarters, challenged Yen to a debate about the matter.
She accused Yen of initially stopping the port company from operating the dock itself in 2015.
Due to Yen’s persistent meddling in the project, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications in 2016 revised the management plan for the No. 105 wharf and opted to outsource its operation to a contractor through a public tender, Wu said.
Although Yen’s family company failed to obtain the contract during the public tender in 2018, a warehousing firm that is 50 percent owned by the Yen family secured the contract in another tender last year, Wu added.
Separately, at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said that Yen not only questioned the port operator’s management about the matter during a committee meeting at the time, but also proposed motions to freeze the company’s budget.
He asked the company if it was pressured by Yen to change the management plan for the wharf when he was a legislator or if it was asked to brief the plan in Yen’s office.
The port company denied that the wharf management plan was changed because of pressure from Yen, but that he did ask the company’s management to go to his office to explain the project’s details to him.
Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said that the operation was outsourced in accordance with the Commercial Port Law (商港法), and that no major administrative flaw was found in the tender process last year.
However, more information about the operations at the wharf from September 2016 to last year is needed, he said.
Port of Taichung president Sean Lu (盧展猷) said that the wharf was built exclusively for the storage of coal, adding that the facility would help reduce air pollution generated at the port.
“We originally planned to manage the wharf ourselves. However, we decided to outsource the management of the wharf to a private stevedore operator to avoid criticism that the government was competing for profit with the private sector. The Dockworkers’ Union in Taichung supported the proposal of having a private contractor manage the wharf,” he said.
Former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger said he does not foresee a Chinese military invasion of Taiwan in the next decade, although it is “perfectly possible” that China could seek to weaken the island’s status. “I don’t expect an all-out attack on Taiwan in, say, a 10-year period, which is as far as I can see,” Kissinger said yesterday in an interview on CNN’s Fareed Zakaria GPS. Kissinger, 98, who also served as national security adviser and helped pave the way for then-US president Richard Nixon’s historic 1972 visit to China, said that “everyone wants to be a China hawk” and
A National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) study has found that mixing the AstraZeneca and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines offered better protection against the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 than two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. The combination led to a better immunoglobulin G (IgG) response and a higher level of neutralizing antibodies against the Delta variant, NTUH Department of Medical Education director Sheng Wang-huei (盛望徽) said yesterday. The study, conducted from June to August, tested the antibody levels of 400 vaccine recipients 14 and 28 days after their second dose, Sheng said. Participants were divided into four groups — those who got two AstraZeneca jabs
China needs to realize that Western countries do not view Taiwan in a similar way to the semi-autonomous territory of Hong Kong, former British prime minister Tony Blair said. “It’s important that we understand what China’s position is in relation to Taiwan, how deep this ‘one China’ policy is,” Blair said on Thursday in Singapore. “They have to understand that Taiwan is not the same as Hong Kong, and there are very strong views on this in the West.” Blair added that the potential for conflict between the US and China over Taiwan is a “big anxiety,” and that the West needs
UNUSUAL PUNISHMENTS: Tortuous and possibly criminal penalties doled out by nine officers to a napping cadet have sparked calls for standardized discipline rules Defense experts called on the Ministry of Defense to create a standard code for maintaining discipline, after local media on Saturday reported that nine officers were reprimanded for administering inappropriate punishments to a conscript in Kinmen. Earlier last week, a boot camp recruit surnamed Chung (鍾) was stripped of his shirt and had icepacks placed against his armpits and crotch as a punishment for napping during physical training, the Kinmen Defense Command confirmed on Saturday. The command cadre of the battalion, including the battalion commander, the political warfare officer and the sergeant who ordered the drill have been transferred and could face