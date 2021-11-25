CECC reports five imported virus cases, no deaths

Staff writer, with CNA





The Central Epidemic Command Center yesterday reported five new imported cases of COVID-19 and no deaths.

The five cases are three Taiwanese women in their 20s to 60s, a British man in his 50s and a teenage Indonesian girl, the center said, adding that they arrived between Nov. 10 and Sunday.

The three Taiwanese women — two traveling from the US and one from Singapore — tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival, while the British man, who had traveled from the US, and the Indonesian teenager, who had arrived from her home country, tested positive while in quarantine, the center said.

The center listed all five as breakthrough infections, as all of them had been fully vaccinated.

One of the Taiwanese women had received two AstraZeneca shots and two Pfizer-BioNTech shots, while another Taiwanese had received three Pfizer-BioNTech jabs, it added.

Including yesterday’s cases, Taiwan has recorded a total of 1,900 imported cases since early last year, center data showed.

To date, Taiwan has confirmed 16,544 COVID-19 cases, of which 14,426 were domestic infections reported since May 15, when the country first recorded more than 100 cases in a single day.

There have only been 123 local infections since Aug. 15, as daily domestic numbers have fallen to mostly single digits or zero, while only one domestic case was reported this month — on Nov. 4, center data showed.

With no new deaths reported, the number of confirmed COVID-19 fatalities in the country remains at 848, with all but 12 recorded since May 15.