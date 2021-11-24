Taiwan asks to be Interpol observer

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The nation and its diplomatic allies have written to the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), asking it to accept Taiwan as an observer, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

Interpol is holding its annual general assembly in Istanbul, Turkey. The three-day meeting ends tomorrow.

In September, Criminal Investigation Bureau Commissioner Huang Chia-lu (黃嘉祿) wrote a letter with the nation’s appeals to Interpol president Kim Jong-yang, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei yesterday.

The letter asked Interpol to allow Taiwan to participate in its annual assembly as an observer, join the organization’s meetings and events, and use its I-24/7 global police communications system, she said.

Diplomatic allies and like-minded countries continue to support Taiwan’s bid, Ou added.

US Deputy Assistant Secretary for China, Taiwan and Mongolia Rick Waters and Dutch Minister of Foreign Affairs Ben Knapen have publicly backed Taiwan’s bid to join Interpol, Ou said, adding that it is the first time that a Dutch minister has lent such support to Taiwan.

More than 570 lawmakers from more than 30 countries, including the US, Japan, France, Canada, Italy, the Central American Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China, have also supported Taiwan’s Interpol bid through various means, such as passing resolutions, issuing statements or sending joint letters to the organization, she said.

The ministry would continue to push its Interpol bid based on the principles of being professional and practical, and making contributions, Ou said.

Last week, the bureau released a Chinese-language video titled The Missing Piece, depicting a foreign national convicted of sexual assault jumping bail in Italy and working as a language teacher in Taiwan. The video was an adaptation of various cases from years ago.

In the video, Interpol issues a “red notice” for the offender, but Taiwan is not aware of it, because it is not a member of Interpol.

The man in the video marries a Taiwanese woman, but after their marriage goes sour, he kills her parents during an argument and flees Taiwan.

The video shows how the fictional tragedy could have been prevented if Taiwan had only been allowed to receive the warnings from Interpol.