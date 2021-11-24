Traceable sugar products made in first for Taiwan

By Chiu Chih-jou and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





A Tainan cane sugar producer has become the first in Taiwan to make traceable sugar products, thanks to a Taiwan Sugar Corp (Taisugar) and Council of Agriculture initiative.

Taisugar announced the initiative on Monday, saying the traceable sugar is being produced by its plant in Tainan’s Shanhua District (善化), which has already passed certification.

“A lot of national land is being used for non-agricultural development, and food distributors are also importing cheap sugar,” Taisugar president Wang Kuo-hsi (王國禧) said. “In the face of those challenges, we are doing whatever we can to ensure Taiwan can continue to produce its own high-quality sugar.”

National Chung Hsing University professors inspect a new process for producing traceable cane sugar at a plant in Tainan’s Shanhua District on Monday. Photo: CNA

Taiwanese sugar differs from imported sugars because of its distinct flavor and aroma, Wang said, adding that it also contains minerals that have health benefits.

Taisugar plans to also promote the traceability of sugar cane sprouts, with the aim of further improving the quality of domestic sugar, he said.

Taisugar began investing in the production of domestic cane sugar, known as ersha (二砂), at its Shanhua plant in September last year, and entrusted National Chung Hsing University with the certification process, he said.

The university inspected food safety, sanitation and environmental sustainability at the plant, he said, adding that certification was granted for the plant’s raw sugar cane and its processed products.

Council Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said the next plant expected to be certified is in Yunlin County’s Huwei Township (虎尾鎮).

Taisugar has already begun selling its certified traceable cane sugar at its physical and online stores, as well as at Pxmart, Carrefour and other retailers, he said.

“We hope to see customers get on board with buying certified domestic cane sugar. It is a win for environmental sustainability, and it is a quality product with a unique flavor profile,” he added.