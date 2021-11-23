Convenience store stabbing suspect detained, questioned

Staff Writer, with CNA





The Taoyuan District Court on Sunday issued an order for the detention of a man who allegedly stabbed and killed a convenience store clerk earlier in the day after being asked to wear a mask.

The court said there was sufficient evidence to suggest that the man, surnamed Chiang (蔣), was a suspect in the homicide, citing witness statements and investigations by prosecutors and police investigators, as well as footage from surveillance cameras.

As a homicide offense is subject to a minimum of 10 years in jail, the court said that it is possible the suspect could flee, thus requiring detention.

Flowers are yesterday placed outside a convenience store in Taoyuan’s Guishan District where an employee was fatally stabbed on Sunday. Photo: Chen En-hui, Taipei Times

Guishan police station head Feng Li-tse (馮理澤) said that Chiang went to a convenience store in Guishan District (龜山) at about 5am on Sunday without wearing a mask and left the store after being asked by a clerk surnamed Tsai (蔡) to put one on.

Mask wearing remains mandatory at most public venues in compliance with COVID-19 prevention measures.

The 41-year-old suspect returned to the store wearing a mask, but quarreled with Tsai, throwing his mask at Tsai before leaving, Feng said.

Chiang returned to the store a third time and asked to see Tsai before he allegedly stabbed the clerk several times in the chest with a knife he brought with him, prosecutors said.

Police and paramedic staff received a call from people who were at the crime scene.

Tsai was pronounced dead at the hospital at 7:18am after efforts to resuscitate him failed, the court said.

Tsai would normally work at a convenience store in New Taipei City, but was assigned by his company to the Guishan location once or twice a week, police said.

Chiang claimed that he has a mental disorder and could not clearly recall details of the stabbing, prosecutors said, adding that further evaluation is to be performed to determine Chiang’s mental health status.