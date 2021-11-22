The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported nine imported cases of COVID-19, including a Kenyan athlete who had arrived to run in the New Taipei City Wan Jin Shi Marathon.
No local infections or deaths were reported, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesperson.
The imported cases are four males and five females, aged from younger than 10 to older than 60, who arrived from Cambodia, Denmark, Indonesia, Kenya, Singapore, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the US, he said.
Photo: Yao Yueh-hung, Taipei Times
Five cases are vaccine breakthrough infections, including three who received two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, one person who is fully vaccinated with the Sinovac vaccine, and one person who received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and a dose of the Moderna vaccine, Chuang said.
One of the imported cases is a Kenyan athlete in her 20s, who had received two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine on Sep. 28 and Oct. 21 in Kenya, and provided a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test result from within three days of arriving in Taiwan on Oct. 29, he said.
She tested negative at the airport upon arrival and also on Nov. 10 before ending quarantine, he said.
Photo courtesy of Centers for Disease Control
She left her quarantine hotel and moved to a location with 11 other athletes on Nov. 14 to continue practicing seven days of self-health management, which ended on Saturday, when she tested positive with a cycle threshold of 32, Chuang said.
However, she tested negative in a PCR test yesterday, and was shown to have COVID-19 antibodies, indicating that the positive result was likely due to a previous infection from a long time ago, he said.
The local health department placed 11 athletes, who also arrived for yesterday’s marathon, under home isolation, because they practiced together during the self-health management period, he said, adding that another person, who is a staff member, was ordered to practice self-health management.
The New Taipei City Sports Office on Saturday evening said in a statement that foreign athletes who traveled to Taiwan to race in the marathon were approved by the CECC in a special program for inviting elite international athletes to compete in Taiwan.
The office said that 12 foreign athletes were invited to attend the marathon, and they quarantined for 14 days after arriving on Oct. 29 or Oct. 30.
The athletes only practiced outdoors near the hotel where they stayed during the self-health management period, and did not visit other places or attend any activities, it said.
Although they did not practice on the marathon course, the city government disinfected the route on Thursday last week, and as the Kenyan athlete tested positive on Saturday, the city government immediately disinfected areas near the hotel and the area where they practiced, the office said.
