Taiwan adds US$1.5m to APEC plans

Staff writer, with CNA, Singapore





Taiwan has contributed US$1.5 million to support APEC economic and technical cooperation initiatives, the group said on Thursday.

The contribution was confirmed in a memorandum of understanding signed virtually earlier this month by Sharon Wu (吳尚年), Taiwan’s APEC senior official, and Rebecca Sta Maria, executive director of the APEC Secretariat, it said in a statement.

This year also marks Taiwan’s 30th year as a member of APEC, Wu said.

“We wish to reaffirm our commitment to advancing the region’s economic recovery, especially by facilitating capacity building projects in health, digital economy and women’s economic empowerment,” she said.

About US$1 million of the contribution is earmarked for efforts to improve the growth of the digital economy in the region and advance APEC’s goal of increasing women’s economic participation by supporting activities under the purview of the APEC Policy Partnership on Women in the Economy, the statement said.

Additional funding is to go toward support activities focused on human security, the APEC Policy Support Unit, and the group’s research and analysis arm, it said.

“Support for capacity-building initiatives focused on inclusive and sustainable growth will help APEC build a much more resilient recovery for our people in the region,” Sta Maria said.

The intergovernmental forum provides funding for more than 100 projects annually, with about US$17.7 million available this year, the statement said.

Taiwan joined APEC as a full member under the name Chinese Taipei in 1991.