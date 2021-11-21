People attend the Roar Now! Bangkah! festival in Taipei’s Wanhua District yesterday. The General Association of Chinese Culture, which organized the event, said it hopes the festival will help improve the district’s image, after it became the center of a COVID-19 outbreak in May. The district’s name is pronounced “bangkah” in Hoklo, commonly known as Taiwanese.
Photo: CNA
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The
ON TARGET: Too few people in Taiwan would qualify for a third booster shot and the focus remains on raising the full vaccination rate, Chuang Jen-hsiang said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported nine imported COVID-19 cases, all breakthrough infections, and said mix-and-match vaccines might be made available this month. No new local cases or deaths were reported, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. The imported cases are five males and four females, aged from 10 to 50, who arrived from Germany, Indonesia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the US, between Oct. 30 and Saturday, he said. Six of them arrived from Indonesia — five students and a migrant worker — said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞),