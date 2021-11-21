TOURISM
Lantern festival awarded
The Taiwan Lantern Festival is an event that provides one of the most spectacular night views in the world, an international summit in Nagasaki, Japan, said on Friday. The World Night View Summit brings together representatives from various countries for discussions aimed at stimulating domestic and international night-viewing tourism. For the first time, the organizer established a certification called the “World Night View Heritage” to recognize beautiful sites, places or events with spectacular night views. Recipients also included Gellert Hill in Hungary and the historic city of Ayutthaya in Thailand. Monaco, Nagasaki and Shanghai were named as the top three cities for night views, in that order.
CULTURE
New Hakka Museum opens
The New Taipei City Hakka Museum in Sansia District (三峽) opens today. It lets visitors experience Hakka-themed activities, such as picking foodstuffs, experiencing farming activities, making tea and dyeing products indigo. Two other Hakka museums, in Tamsui (淡水) and Sindian (新店) districts, have also opened, New Taipei City Hakka Affairs Department director Lin Su-chin (林素琴) said. A museum in Sinjhuang District (新莊) is scheduled to open on Dec. 16, while another in Banciao District (板橋) is being planned for next year, she said, adding that the museums help broaden the influence of Hakka culture.
MUSIC
Mayday honors medics
Local rock band Mayday (五月天) on Friday said that it will donate 5,000 free concert tickets to healthcare workers to honor their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tickets are to be available starting tomorrow. The band’s recording company, B’in Music, said that Mayday is holding a series of celebratory concerts at Kaohsiung National Stadium, including a Christmas show on Dec. 25, a regular show on Dec. 26, and two New Year’s shows on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. With the help of the Taiwan Union of Nurses Association, 1,000 of the 5,000 tickets are to go to registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for the Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 shows, B’in Music said, adding that these tickets can be obtained through the tixCraft ticketing Web site. For each of the two shows, 250 tickets are to be distributed to each group of nurses. The release dates of the 4,000 tickets for other healthcare workers has yet to be announced. Tickets for the general public are to be sold starting at 11am on Saturday.
CULTURE
Late Sediq advocate honored
The Council of Indigenous Peoples last week conferred upon late Sediq academic Dakis Pawan a posthumous medal for conserving Aboriginal culture. Pawan devoted his time to conserving and teaching the Tgdaya dialect of the Sediq language, as well as conserving the history and culture of the people, the council said. Pawan had served as the language consultant for Wei Te-sheng’s (魏德聖) 2011 epic film Seediq Bale (賽德克巴萊) and had translated the script into Sediq to ensure cultural and linguistic authenticity, it said. Pawan provided counsel to the Ministry of Education and local churches, helping to develop and publish teaching materials for Tgdaya, it added. He was one of the few people who could fluently speak and write Tgdaya.
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The
ON TARGET: Too few people in Taiwan would qualify for a third booster shot and the focus remains on raising the full vaccination rate, Chuang Jen-hsiang said The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported nine imported COVID-19 cases, all breakthrough infections, and said mix-and-match vaccines might be made available this month. No new local cases or deaths were reported, said Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman. The imported cases are five males and four females, aged from 10 to 50, who arrived from Germany, Indonesia, Saint Kitts and Nevis, and the US, between Oct. 30 and Saturday, he said. Six of them arrived from Indonesia — five students and a migrant worker — said CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞),