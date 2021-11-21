Taiwan news quick take

Staff writer, with CNA





TOURISM

Lantern festival awarded

The Taiwan Lantern Festival is an event that provides one of the most spectacular night views in the world, an international summit in Nagasaki, Japan, said on Friday. The World Night View Summit brings together representatives from various countries for discussions aimed at stimulating domestic and international night-viewing tourism. For the first time, the organizer established a certification called the “World Night View Heritage” to recognize beautiful sites, places or events with spectacular night views. Recipients also included Gellert Hill in Hungary and the historic city of Ayutthaya in Thailand. Monaco, Nagasaki and Shanghai were named as the top three cities for night views, in that order.

CULTURE

New Hakka Museum opens

The New Taipei City Hakka Museum in Sansia District (三峽) opens today. It lets visitors experience Hakka-themed activities, such as picking foodstuffs, experiencing farming activities, making tea and dyeing products indigo. Two other Hakka museums, in Tamsui (淡水) and Sindian (新店) districts, have also opened, New Taipei City Hakka Affairs Department director Lin Su-chin (林素琴) said. A museum in Sinjhuang District (新莊) is scheduled to open on Dec. 16, while another in Banciao District (板橋) is being planned for next year, she said, adding that the museums help broaden the influence of Hakka culture.

MUSIC

Mayday honors medics

Local rock band Mayday (五月天) on Friday said that it will donate 5,000 free concert tickets to healthcare workers to honor their hard work during the COVID-19 pandemic. The tickets are to be available starting tomorrow. The band’s recording company, B’in Music, said that Mayday is holding a series of celebratory concerts at Kaohsiung National Stadium, including a Christmas show on Dec. 25, a regular show on Dec. 26, and two New Year’s shows on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. With the help of the Taiwan Union of Nurses Association, 1,000 of the 5,000 tickets are to go to registered nurses and licensed practical nurses for the Dec. 25 and Jan. 1 shows, B’in Music said, adding that these tickets can be obtained through the tixCraft ticketing Web site. For each of the two shows, 250 tickets are to be distributed to each group of nurses. The release dates of the 4,000 tickets for other healthcare workers has yet to be announced. Tickets for the general public are to be sold starting at 11am on Saturday.

CULTURE

Late Sediq advocate honored

The Council of Indigenous Peoples last week conferred upon late Sediq academic Dakis Pawan a posthumous medal for conserving Aboriginal culture. Pawan devoted his time to conserving and teaching the Tgdaya dialect of the Sediq language, as well as conserving the history and culture of the people, the council said. Pawan had served as the language consultant for Wei Te-sheng’s (魏德聖) 2011 epic film Seediq Bale (賽德克巴萊) and had translated the script into Sediq to ensure cultural and linguistic authenticity, it said. Pawan provided counsel to the Ministry of Education and local churches, helping to develop and publish teaching materials for Tgdaya, it added. He was one of the few people who could fluently speak and write Tgdaya.