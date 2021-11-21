Wireless chargers fail safety inspections

By Yang Mien-chieh and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





Manufacturers that sell wireless chargers that have not been tested in compliance with government regulations, or falsely claim to have passed such testing, could face fines up to NT$2.5 million (US$89,944), the Executive Yuan’s Consumer Protection Committee said on Friday.

The committee made the announcement at a media briefing to present the findings of a joint inspection it conducted with the Ministry of Economic Affairs’ Bureau of Standards, Metrology and Inspection on wireless chargers being sold in Taiwan.

While the inspection did not uncover any safety concerns, a number of such products were found to be of low quality, had inadequate information on their packaging or contained problematic components, it said.

Wireless chargers are displayed at a news conference in Taipei on Friday. Photo: Yang Mien-chieh, Taipei Times

The inspection was carried out on 10 wireless chargers sold either in storefronts or through online retailers, ranging in price from NT$399 to NT$1,590. It looked at packaging information and tested for electrical interference, radio-frequency interference (RFI) and temperature increases while in use.

Of the 10 products tested, half were Chinese branded products, of which three failed inspection. Another four products were Taiwanese, of which two failed, the committee said.

Four of the 10 products failed testing for causing RFI, committee director Liang Ming-tsun (梁明圳) said.

“Our tests for RFI are to see if the charger will interfere with the regular operation of nearby electronic devices,” Liang said.

“Even though the output of these wireless chargers is low and the effect of the RFI they cause is negligible, it still warrants improvement,” Liang added.

Three of the products failed testing because the product specifications indicated on their packaging differed from the information in the components’ technical documents, Liang said.

Two products failed to list voltage information, place of manufacture and the address and telephone number of the importer, the bureau said.

One of the products did not have the same conductive materials installed that were indicated in its technical documentation, it added.

The bureau said it would undertake corrective measures according to the law, and that manufacturers or importers found responsible for contraventions could be fined between NT$250,000 and NT$2.5 million, and would be required to make improvements before a deadline.

Fines of between NT$100,000 and NT$1 million would also apply for those failing to destroy non-conforming products, or those not rectifying packaging before a deadline, it said.

“Consumers are advised to look carefully at packaging when buying products. Check if they have proper instructions, and be sure to follow any warnings listed in packaging material,” the committee said.