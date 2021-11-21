Clinic suspended after flu, COVID-19 vaccine mix-up

By Lee I-chia / Staff Reporter





The Taipei Department of Health yesterday urged healthcare facilities to be mindful of “five rights and three checks” for medication administration, after a clinic on Thursday accidentally administered the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to a person who should have received a seasonal flu vaccine.

The recipient had received one dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine on Oct. 18, the department said, adding that the clinic has advised the person that a combination of these two vaccines could cause adverse reactions.

The clinic has been temporarily suspended from administering flu and COVID-19 vaccines until improvements in procedures are made, it said, adding the recipient’s health is being monitored.

The department urged healthcare facilities to thoroughly practice the “five rights and three checks” for safe administration of medicine: the right patient, right medication, right dose, and right time and route of administration; plus checking the medication’s label when it comes from the cabinet or cart, when administering the medication, and when returning the medication.”

Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the Central Epidemic Command Center’s spokesman, yesterday said that the person is considered to be fully vaccinated and would not need another shot of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This incident marked the third vaccine mishap in Taipei in this month.

A clinic on Nov. 12 inadvertently administered the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 23 people who were meant to receive a second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine, and another clinic on Nov. 16 inadvertently administered the Moderna vaccine to a person who should have received a flu vaccine.

Additional reporting by CNA