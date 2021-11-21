Anti-ractopamine protester interrupts Su’s speech

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





An anti-ractopamine protester was yesterday morning removed from a rally in Kaohsiung after interrupting a speech by Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌).

No Ractopamine and No Toxic Pork Alliance spokesman Lee Chien-cheng (李建誠) said that he was scratched by police and security officials when they attempted to remove him after he interrupted Su at a rally in the city’s Fongshan District (鳳山).

Su was encouraging people to vote “no” on four of next month’s referendums when Lee, leading a group of protesters, rushed to the stage and unfurled a banner with the slogan “No Toxic Pork.”

Security guards remove anti-ractopamine campaigner Lee Chien-cheng from an event in Kaohsiung yesterday after he interrupted Premier Su Tseng-chang’s speech and challenged him to a debate. Photo: CNA

Su appeared unfazed.

“Taiwanese have the courage to stand up firmly. In Taiwan, here in our land, we can safeguard this nation for ourselves,” Su said.

“People must not follow the example of the Chinese Nationalist Party [KMT], which is only working in China’s interests... Is that right?” he asked the audience, who responded with loud agreement.

Premier Su Tseng-chang speaks at a rally in Kaohsiung’s Fongshan District yesterday, urging people to vote “no” on four referendum questions that are to be put to a vote on Dec. 18. Photo: Wang Jung-hsiang, Taipei Times

DPP Legislator Hsu Chih-chieh (許智傑), who hosted the event, said the protesters showed up “uninvited” to “deliberately create a conflict.”

Separately, Lee and the KMT denounced police officers for using what they said were violent tactics against the protesters.

KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Ling Tao (凌濤) called the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “arrogant and violent,” and said that Su was “aloof and arrogant” despite presenting himself as “humble.”

“Su says he engages in self-reflection three times per day, but then he uses violence against a peaceful protest,” Ling said.

“If the DPP won’t listen to the people’s voices, then holding public meetings on the referendums is nothing more than a publicity stunt,” he added.

Later, the Fongshan Police Precinct released a video that showed Lee struggling with police officers.

Lee fell on the pavement outside the venue, resulting in scratches on his elbow, precinct officials said, adding that officers disinfected and treated Lee’s injuries.

The Dec. 18 referendums are about banning the importation of pork containing traces of the leanness-enhancing additive ractopamine, relocating a natural gas terminal project to protect algal reefs off Taoyuan’s Guanyin District (觀音), holding referendums alongside national elections and activating the Fourth Nuclear Power Plant in New Taipei City’s Gongliao District (貢寮).

Additional reporting by Shih Hsiao-kuang