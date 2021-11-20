Hospital fined over student suturing patient in surgery

Staff writer, with CNA





National Cheng Kung University (NCKU) on Thursday confirmed that its affiliated hospital has been fined NT$50,000 for illegally allowing a sophomore medical student to suture a patient after surgery.

The Taichung Public Health Bureau has fined NCKU Hospital NT$50,000 for contravening the Medical Care Act (醫療法), university vice president Lee Ching-chang (李俊璋) said.

The hospital considers the bureau’s action to be fair and fully respects it, Lee said, citing hospital deputy superintendent Lin Thy-sheng (林志勝).

The fine stemmed from media reports on Sept. 9 about the undated incident, in which the hospital reportedly permitted a sophomore student from the university’s School of Medicine to suture a patient in the Department of Thoracic Medicine.

Allegations went viral early this month, with members of the public asking how an unlicensed medical student was allowed to stitch up a wound in an operating room, even if under the supervision of an attending physician.

The reports were later corroborated, prompting the Ministry of Health and Welfare to ask Taichung health authorities to investigate.

The hospital on Nov. 9 said that the student was permitted to perform surgical sutures in an operating theater as part of an arrangement by clinical teaching professors for a study program that seeks to familiarize students with clinical care.

The student had been learning clinical medical care techniques for a year, the hospital said, citing the attending physician who instructed him.

The student had spent his summer break in the surgery department, where he learned to serve as a qualified assistant under the instruction of an attending physician, the head nurse and other nurses, it said.

During surgeries, the student was the third assistant in the operating theater and performed duties under the direction of the surgeon, the statement said.

The operation was performed by the surgeon and the student stitched up the patient under the surgeon’s supervision, it said.

However, media reports claiming that the student had performed the operation instead of the surgeon were untrue, it added.