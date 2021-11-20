Researchers have developed a “smart” pillbox that can notify caregivers if medication has not been taken on time, Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital said on Thursday.
Clinical trials of the pillbox are to begin as soon as next year, it added.
Designed to improve remote healthcare, the joint effort between the hospital’s Cancer Research Center and the Taiwan Instrument Research Institute earned a National Clinical Innovation Award from the Research Center for Biotechnology and Medicine Policy.
Photo courtesy of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital via CNA
It is common for elderly people or those with chronic diseases to mix up or forget to take their medication, Cancer Research Center director Hsu Ren-jun (許仁駿) said.
An estimated 193 tonnes of medicine are each year wasted this way, equivalent to about NT$60 billion (US$2.16 billion), he added.
Most “smart” pillboxes on the market only give notifications, requiring caregivers to learn when and how to administer the medication, he said.
With the newly developed device, professional pharmacists can program complicated dispensing information, Hsu said.
This ensures that the proper medicines are dispensed at the right time, without cross-contamination or moisture concerns, he added.
The pillbox gives a notification when it is time for the person to take their medication. If it is not removed within half an hour, all of the person’s designated caregivers are notified through an app or Line, he said.
Caregivers, as well as designated pharmacists and physicians, can remotely control the pillbox, he said.
There is also a camera attached so that caregivers can make sure the person takes their medicine, he added.
With the modular device, people in remote areas can be sure to keep regularly receiving their medication, even if there is no pharmacy nearby, Hsu said.
Two pillboxes with 14 days of medication would be sent at a time, enough to cover long-term prescriptions, he added.
The hospital said it is planning to begin clinical trials on-site next year, with the goal of adopting a subscription model, although details have yet to be decided.
IN DETAIL: Travelers arriving from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14 can select three quarantine options, but people living with them must also follow disease-prevention regulations The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two imported cases of COVID-19 as it announced detailed rules for the three quarantine options for travelers arriving in Taiwan from Dec. 14 to Feb. 14. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), the CECC’s spokesman, said no local COVID-19 infections or deaths were reported yesterday. The two imported cases are two men, aged 20 to 40, who arrived from Cambodia and Ireland, he said, adding that one tested positive upon arrival and the other upon ending quarantine. CDC Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division,
MIX-UP: A Taipei clinic had given the Moderna vaccine to 23 people who had registered for a second dose of the AstraZeneca jab, the city health department said Those who contravene Lunar New Year holiday quarantine measures would face harsh penalties, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday. The center last week announced two additional quarantine options for Taiwanese who arrive in the nation between Dec. 14 and Feb. 14 next year, as a surge of inbound travelers is expected before the start of the Lunar New Year holiday in late January. Travelers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stay for seven days in a quarantine hotel or self-paid centralized facility followed by seven days of quarantining at home, while others can quarantine for 10 days in a
A student from the US on Tuesday won the top prize in a Mandarin public speaking contest in Taipei, in which the contestants, all foreign nationals, described their experience in Taiwan or shared other personal stories. Adam Boxer, one of the 33 contestants and an economics and Mandarin language student from Swarthmore College in Pennsylvania, won first prize for his commentary on a news article about COVID-19. Boxer expressed his thoughts on the article, which was published in The Economist and projected how the COVID-19 pandemic might end, based on other pandemics in the past. His presentation in fluent Mandarin earned him the
The Forestry Bureau on Wednesday last week confirmed a report on social media that poisonous cane toads had invaded Nantou County’s Caotun Township (草屯). Yang Yi-ru (楊懿如), and assistant professor of zoology at the National Dong Hwa University, told authorities that the amphibians had been spotted at a local farm, the bureau’s Conservation Division said. It was the first-ever confirmed sighting of the species in Taiwan. Describing cane toads as a severe threat to Taiwan’s native species, the division said officials immediately took action to remove them. All specimens are to be handed to the university for study and humane euthanasia, it added. The