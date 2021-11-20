‘Smart’ pillbox to enter trials at hospital in Hualien

By Kayleigh Madjar / Staff writer, with CNA





Researchers have developed a “smart” pillbox that can notify caregivers if medication has not been taken on time, Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital said on Thursday.

Clinical trials of the pillbox are to begin as soon as next year, it added.

Designed to improve remote healthcare, the joint effort between the hospital’s Cancer Research Center and the Taiwan Instrument Research Institute earned a National Clinical Innovation Award from the Research Center for Biotechnology and Medicine Policy.

A “smart” pillbox developed by the Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital’s Cancer Research Center and the Taiwan Instrument Research Institute is displayed in this undated photograph. Photo courtesy of Hualien Tzu Chi Hospital via CNA

It is common for elderly people or those with chronic diseases to mix up or forget to take their medication, Cancer Research Center director Hsu Ren-jun (許仁駿) said.

An estimated 193 tonnes of medicine are each year wasted this way, equivalent to about NT$60 billion (US$2.16 billion), he added.

Most “smart” pillboxes on the market only give notifications, requiring caregivers to learn when and how to administer the medication, he said.

With the newly developed device, professional pharmacists can program complicated dispensing information, Hsu said.

This ensures that the proper medicines are dispensed at the right time, without cross-contamination or moisture concerns, he added.

The pillbox gives a notification when it is time for the person to take their medication. If it is not removed within half an hour, all of the person’s designated caregivers are notified through an app or Line, he said.

Caregivers, as well as designated pharmacists and physicians, can remotely control the pillbox, he said.

There is also a camera attached so that caregivers can make sure the person takes their medicine, he added.

With the modular device, people in remote areas can be sure to keep regularly receiving their medication, even if there is no pharmacy nearby, Hsu said.

Two pillboxes with 14 days of medication would be sent at a time, enough to cover long-term prescriptions, he added.

The hospital said it is planning to begin clinical trials on-site next year, with the goal of adopting a subscription model, although details have yet to be decided.