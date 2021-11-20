The World Movement for Democracy is to hold its next global assembly in Taiwan, with workshops, talks and an awards ceremony planned.
The group is partnering with the Taiwan Foundation for Democracy and other Taiwanese groups to host its key assembly in Taipei from Oct. 24 to 27 next year, it said in a press statement on Wednesday.
About 400 democracy advocates, experts and donors from dozens of countries are to take part in a wide range of workshops and panel discussions to share their expertise in building resilient democratic institutions and defending civic space, the statement said, adding that this would be the first time the event is held in Taiwan.
The assembly aims to “build greater unity of effort to counter today’s authoritarian challenges and help foster democratic momentum,” while allowing young leaders to “develop collective strategies to mobilize political action to achieve their democratic ambitions,” it said.
During the four-day event, the World Movement for Democracy is also to confer its Courage Tributes to honor movements that demonstrate extraordinary courage in their work, but are often outside the spotlight of world attention, the statement said.
Taiwan was chosen to host the 11th Global Assembly because its success as a vigorous democracy is crucial to efforts to defend today’s democratic infrastructure, principles and ideas, it said.
“As Taiwan supports other countries’ efforts to defend democracy, a global community of democracy advocates must embrace and stand with it,” the statement said.
Launched in 1999, the World Movement for Democracy is a global network of individuals and organizations cooperating to promote democracy, with the Washington-based National Endowment for Democracy serving as its secretariat, the group’s Web site says.
